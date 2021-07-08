Outside group will find, assign substitute teachers in Winston-Salem/Forsyth school system. ESS will be able to offer subs bonuses, some benefits

Nothing about the 2020-21 school year was easy, including finding substitute teachers in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The school district's pool of available substitutes shrunk drastically because many regular substitutes feared contracting COVID-19 or didn't want to deal with the challenges of virtual teaching. As a result, the district's rate of filling absences dropped from about 75% for a normal year to 60% for the 2020-21 school year, according to Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, the chief human resources officer for the school district.

To combat that, the school board recently approved a contract with ESS, a substitute-management system that will take over the job of filling teacher absences for the coming school year. Once the new service is in place, the school district hopes to fill more than 90% of its sub requests.

The amount of money the program will cost annually is hard to predict because it is based on the number of subs needed, which fluctuates. But Andrea Gillus, the district's chief financial officer, told the board that it will budget $1.4 million from federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for the program.