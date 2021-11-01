Pandemic learning loss was profound in schools across Forsyth. Statewide test results show the impact.

The good news for the school district is that it has $215 million in federal COVID relief dollars to spend in a variety of areas related to the pandemic, including learning loss.

The school district plans to spend $94 million of that money over the next three years on such things as literacy coaches, graduation coaches, after-school programs, field trips and professional development.

The school district has kicked off reading programs in 17 elementary schools. The Reading Warriors program is a community-wide initiative that puts trained volunteers in schools to work one-on-one with kindergarten students and first graders.

It is one of the ways that the district hopes to have 90% of its third-graders reading on grade level by 2025. Sixty volunteers have signed up to be Reading Warriors, McManus has told the school board.

Nicolette Grant, the Chief Academic Officer, told the board in September that she hopes students can get back to their pre-COVID learning level at the end of this year, but she acknowledged that hitting that goal will require a collective effort from students, parents, teachers and the community.

Having students back in school everyday will also help, she said.