Pandemic learning loss was profound in schools across Forsyth. Statewide test results show the impact.

To no one’s surprise, student scores on 2020-21 statewide tests dropped dramatically compared with previous years, a reflection of the massive disruption to the state’s education system brought by COVID-19.
Across North Carolina, including in Forsyth County, fewer students performed on grade level in all content areas, and the number of students graduating took a small dip.
Of particular note in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools:
The number of third-graders reading at grade level or above dropped to 39% in 2021, compared with 52% in 2019, the last year that was not impacted by the pandemic. Statewide, 45% of third-graders tested at or above grade level at the end of 2021.
The number of students in Forsyth County performing at grade level or above across all subject areas fell to 38% from 56% in 2019. Statewide, 45% of students in K-12 were proficient in all subject areas.
Locally, the four-year graduation dipped slightly to 85.5% from 85.8% percent, a notch lower than the statewide average of 86.9%.
Math proficiency in grades 3-8 dropped from 54% in 2019 to 31% in 2021.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released results on Sept. 1 from statewide tests. Local schools Superintendent Tricia McManus was scheduled to talk about test scores at a press conference on that day, but those plans were scrapped because of the fatal shooting at Mount Tabor High School.
Instead, school district officials discussed the results at a later Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education meeting.
“It was an unusual year so we would expect to have very different results than we’ve had in previous,” Andrew Kraft, the district’s Chief Accountability Officer, told the school board.
Statewide tests were waived last year by the U.S. Department of Education but were required this year so that school districts could gauge the level of learning loss during a disruptive school year in which the delivery of education was moved online for months.
The scores indicate that the loss was profound, something that education leaders expected.
Catherine Truitt, the state’s superintendent of schools, cautioned against comparing the 2021 scores to previous years.
“We need to remember these results are only a snapshot of a year marked by extreme anomalies and extenuating circumstances,” she said in a press release. “To treat these scores as though they are valid indicators of future success or performance would not only be an improper use of these data, but also would be a disservice to our students, teachers, and administrators.
School performance grades and other accountability measures were waived by the General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper.
The good news for the school district is that it has $215 million in federal COVID relief dollars to spend in a variety of areas related to the pandemic, including learning loss.
The school district plans to spend $94 million of that money over the next three years on such things as literacy coaches, graduation coaches, after-school programs, field trips and professional development.
The school district has kicked off reading programs in 17 elementary schools. The Reading Warriors program is a community-wide initiative that puts trained volunteers in schools to work one-on-one with kindergarten students and first graders.
It is one of the ways that the district hopes to have 90% of its third-graders reading on grade level by 2025. Sixty volunteers have signed up to be Reading Warriors, McManus has told the school board.
Nicolette Grant, the Chief Academic Officer, told the board in September that she hopes students can get back to their pre-COVID learning level at the end of this year, but she acknowledged that hitting that goal will require a collective effort from students, parents, teachers and the community.
Having students back in school everyday will also help, she said.
“Ultimately, we can’t do it alone. We need our parents to help us, to make sure their kids are in school, to check their homework. We need students to ask for help and give their best effort. We also need help from our community partners,” Grant said. “It’s a lot. We know what needs to be done, but we need everyone working together in alignment, and we need to monitor.”
