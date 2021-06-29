Panel recommends $2 million for Reynolds stadium near Hanes Park. Full WS/FC school board set to take up the issue on Thursday.

The district hopes to get about $2 million in state money to help pay for the software, but that money is not guaranteed.

“There’s no one on this board who does not think that Reynolds needs a stadium,” Bohannon said. “It’s not a point of contention. What’s hard to deal with is the insinuation to the contrary.”

Parkland football players, Bohannon said, will still have to find rides to practices and games at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.

Several board members talked about having a set standard of facilities for students, and that includes a gym, a football stadium and an auditorium. Winston-Salem Prep and Parkland are the other two schools in the district without a football stadium.

“Every student should be able to walk from their school and on to practice and not have to rely on a friend who has a car,” board member Leah Crowley said. “I’ve lived it. I’ve watched it.”

Improvements to the athletic facilities at Parkland would mean that the school’s soccer and lacrosse teams could play on campus and not at Deaton-Thompson.

Though the board did not vote on it, it did talk about including about $3 million improvements to Deaton-Thompson in the next bond package, expected to happen in 2024.

Jones said that Home Field Advantage has said that public funding for the project would help its fundraising efforts.

