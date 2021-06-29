Panel recommends $2 million for Reynolds stadium near Hanes Park. Full WS/FC school board set to take up the issue on Thursday.

A committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to spend $2 million in savings to help pay for a new football stadium next to the new Wiley Middle School Gym, near Hanes Park.
In addition, the buildings and grounds committee voted to spend an additional $1 million in savings to improve athletic facilities at Parkland High School.
The full school board must now vote on the spending plan. A special called meeting has been scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.
After a long period of discussion, stretching for nearly 90 minutes, committee chairperson Dana Caudill Jones made a motion to use money from the fund balance to pay for the projects. Deanna Kaplan and Marilyn Parker voted in favor of the motion, and Alex Bohannon voted no. The other member of the committee, Lida Calvert-Hayes, was absent.
The school system has about $6.9 million in its fund balance with another $2 million in savings expected, according to chief financial officer Andrea Gillus.
The football team at Reynolds High School plays its home games at Deaton-Thompson stadium off of Clemmonsville Road. It shares use of the stadium with the Parkland High School football team.
The Reynolds community has long wanted its own football stadium on its campus, which abuts Hanes Park. Some community members in the surrounding West End neighborhood have opposed building a stadium there, citing the noise and traffic that the stadium would bring.
Around 2012, a group of Reynolds boosters formed Home Field Advantage and launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a stadium. The stadium is projected to cost around $6 million, according to Darrell Walker, the school district’s assistant superintendent of operations.
Home Field Advantage has about $1 million deposited in the bank with more money in pledges.
The school system owns a wedge of property within Hanes Park that would serve as the location of the stadium. The stadium would seat up to 2,500 people, which is about 3,000 fewer seats than most 4-A stadiums.
One issue that keeps the seating capacity lower is the scarcity of parking spaces around the proposed stadium. The school district has identified about 750 parking spaces that would be used. It would need around 1,200 if it wanted to expand the stadium to capacity.
The city of Winston-Salem has a code that specifies the number of parking spaces that new facilities must have.
Bohannon said he wanted the city to look for other locations, arguing that the proposed location might not be the best.
There was also concern that using fund balance for large capital projects was not the best use of money, especially in light of a new multimillion dollar software system that the district needs to process payroll.
The district hopes to get about $2 million in state money to help pay for the software, but that money is not guaranteed.
“There’s no one on this board who does not think that Reynolds needs a stadium,” Bohannon said. “It’s not a point of contention. What’s hard to deal with is the insinuation to the contrary.”
Parkland football players, Bohannon said, will still have to find rides to practices and games at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
Several board members talked about having a set standard of facilities for students, and that includes a gym, a football stadium and an auditorium. Winston-Salem Prep and Parkland are the other two schools in the district without a football stadium.
“Every student should be able to walk from their school and on to practice and not have to rely on a friend who has a car,” board member Leah Crowley said. “I’ve lived it. I’ve watched it.”
Improvements to the athletic facilities at Parkland would mean that the school’s soccer and lacrosse teams could play on campus and not at Deaton-Thompson.
Though the board did not vote on it, it did talk about including about $3 million improvements to Deaton-Thompson in the next bond package, expected to happen in 2024.
Jones said that Home Field Advantage has said that public funding for the project would help its fundraising efforts.
336-727-7420