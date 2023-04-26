The parents of a student involved in a fight with another student earlier this month at Walkertown High School told the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education on Tuesday that they are grateful for the actions of the school resource officer.

Had the SRO not intervened, “we’d have a very different story to tell,” Chandra Stewart told the school board. Chandra’s husband, Ronnie, said that his daughter was targeted and did not want to fight.

“My daughter was ambushed, and he (the SRO) came in to break this thing up,” Ronnie Stewart said.

Snippets of a video shared on social media show an SRO throwing a girl against the wall after breaking up a fight. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office supplies SROs to most of the schools in the district.

The Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP has denounced the actions of the SRO and is requesting the sheriff’s office to publicly release the complete video footage of the incident.

“… we consider the actions of this officer to be in stark contrast to what exemplary law enforcement should present to the public they serve,” the organization said in a statement requesting release of all video.

Under North Carolina law, police videos are not public records, and a court order is required for a law enforcement agency to publicly release an officer’s or deputy’s body camera footage.

Chandra Stewart said Wednesday that both girls are facing juvenile petitions.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office confirmed that juvenile petitions for simple assault were sought for both girls.

Stewart provided the Journal a short video that shows one girl shoving another girl before the two began fighting.

A video of the SRO arresting one of the girls has been shared widely on social media, sparking conversation about the SRO’s behavior.

The SRO is Deputy A. Faircloth, who has worked for the sheriff's office since 2018, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough defended the SRO’s actions to the school board when board members asked about it last week during a workshop on safety. He told them that they would be “horrified” if they saw the body cam video or audio from the SRO.

“You’d be disappointed in what you heard,” he said.

The 70-second video that Stewart provided also shows the SRO quickly separating the two girls before slamming one of the girls against the wall and tackling her. The SRO then handcuffs the girl and walks her from the scene.

In the wake of the incident, Stewart’s daughter has transferred to another school.

Stewart said that her daughter was the victim of bullying, but her daughter “isn’t innocent.”

Michelle Boone, a parent of a Walkertown High student, told the school board on Tuesday that she objected to the way the SRO handled the incident.

“I support children having protection, but I do not support a 16-year-old being handled that way,” she told the board. “I really want you to please, please consider having a little more control between the SROs and the way they engage with our children.”

In response to the NAACP’s request, Kimbrough said he appreciates the work that it does in the local community.

“However, in this case, the NAACP’s time can be spent more advantageously looking at other areas, such as the areas that are at the root cause of some of the issues in our Black and brown communities,” he said. “As it relates to the release of the video, I do not have the authority to release it.

“However, I welcome any constructive dialogue and recommendations they may have as it relates to issues in our schools as well as in our community,” Kimbrough said.

Action for Equity, which advocates for equity in the school system, said it was troubled by the video and called for the sheriff’s office to implement several steps before hiring and placing SROs in schools. They want candidates to go through a psychological evaluation and to be reviewed by a panel of a school’s faculty and staff and parents.

“If an SRO is not capable of using appropriate self or violence free crowd control strategies in a school setting, they should not be placed in schools. We reiterate, schools should be free of law enforcement brutality in response to student misbehavior,” according to a statement the organization issued Wednesday.