A face familiar in local education circles will join the board of a new foundation that is being formed to support Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The school board voted Tuesday for Marilyn Parker to serve on the board of the yet-to-be-named foundation. The foundation's founding members, Carol Montague-Davis, Alvin Atkinson and Dana Caudill Jones, requested the school board nominate someone from the community to serve on the board.

Parker will join a team that is laying the groundwork for the foundation, which will raise money to support the school district. Once a full board is in place, it will hire an executive director. One school board member and Superintendent Tricia McManus will serve as ex-officio members of the board.

The new foundation will act as its own entity, with its own board of directors and staff, but it will work closely with the school district to identify funding needs. Millions of dollars in federal COVID-relief dollars will expire in 2024, prompting the push for a fundraising foundation.

The local school board, of which Parker was then a part, passed a resolution supporting the start of the foundation in October. Parker elected not to run in the 2022 school board election.

School board member Alex Bohannon said Parker is well-respected.

"I'm really excited to support her," he said before the board vote. "She'll be a great addition."

Several school districts in the state have foundations, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Asheville City Schools and Union County Schools.

Also on Tuesday, the school board approved giving the foundation $50,000 in seed money to cover expenses associated with starting the foundation. That money, which will come from the school district's fund balance, will be repaid.