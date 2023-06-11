When Khya Washington crossed the stage to receive her diploma from Parkland High School on Sunday, loud cheers reverberated through Joel Coliseum.
Hearing how Washington’s senior year went, it’s easy to understand why family members were joyous.
“I was on the verge of giving up,” said Washington, one of 306 Parkland graduates. As recently as September, Washington thought about quitting school.
“We’re all here,” Ernestine Dixon announced.
A kindergarten teacher at Griffith Elementary School, Dixon was one of several family members wearing t-shirts featuring a photograph of Washington, her cousin.
“We told her that she can’t quit. ‘You got this,’” Dixon said. “We’re proud of her.”
Washington plans to go to school to be a certified nursing assistant, with the goal of eventually becoming a registered nurse.
She and other graduates got a heavy dose of advice from speakers, who quoted Drake, Meek Mill, Maya Angelou and Albus Dumbledore, the sage wizard from the Harry Potter books.
School board member Alex Bohannon, a 2012 graduate of Parkland, told the students to make good choices, be patient, love and affirm themselves and have courage in everything they do.
Some of the advice came from the students themselves.
“Whatever you dream, you can believe, and whatever you believe can come true,” said Ian Franco, the schools salutatorian.
After all the advice was dispensed, and the names called, Principal Noel Keener closed graduation with a final declaration to the departing Mustangs.
“Move your tassellllllllllllllls,” she bellowed.
Sunday marked an end to a four-day run of graduations for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. More than 3,000 students graduated.
PHOTOS: Reynolds and Parkland High School Commencements 2023
William Ross Jr.’s family cheers him on while he walks at Reynolds High School’s commencement ceremony.
Max Correa, Journal
Reynolds High School valedictorian Alecia Washington kisses the air as she honors her great-grandmother during her speech at Reynolds’s commencement ceremony at Joel Coliseum on June 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa, Journal
Arturo Balanzar-Perez ties a stole around his head during Reynolds High School’s commencement ceremony at Joel Coliseum on June 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa, Journal
Reynolds High School Valedictorian Alecia Washington speaks at Reynolds High School’s commencement ceremony at Joel Coliseum on June 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Washington is the first Black valedictorian of Reynolds High since its opening in 1923.
Max Correa, Journal
Dontasia Robinson hugs principal Freeman at Reynolds High School’s commencement ceremony at Joel Coliseum on Sunday.
Max Correa, Journal
Mackenzie Hatch kisses her child while walking the stage at Reynolds High School’s commencement ceremony at Joel Coliseum on June 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa, Journal
Marcelo Dunn and Ian Doss cheer on their classmate Warner Grubbs at Reynolds High School’s commencement ceremony at Joel Coliseum.
Max Correa, Journal
Christopher Barker celebrates graduating from Reynolds High School’s during the commencement ceremony at Joel Coliseum on June 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa, Journal
From left, Angel Amador-Noyola, David Andrews, Aaron Angel, and Alex Angel toss their caps in the air after graduating from Reynolds High School at their commencement ceremony at Joel Coliseum Sunday.
Max Correa photos,
Journal
Major Wes Whitaker (left) watches as staff members hug graduating students at Reynolds High School’s commencement ceremony at Joel Coliseum on June 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa, Journal
TaShawn Jeter takes a selfie with Reynolds High principal Calvin Freeman at Reynolds High School’s commencement ceremony at Joel Coliseum on June 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa, Journal
Raniyah Hocutt dances across stage as classmates cheer her on at Reynolds High School’s commencement ceremony.
Max Correa, Journal
Anthony Banks dance on stage after receiving his diploma at Reynolds High School’s commencement ceremony at Joel Coliseum on June 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa, Journal
Alecia Washington’s family cheers her on after being announced as Reynolds High School’s first Black valedictorian during their commencement ceremony at Joel Coliseum on June 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa, Journal
Jairo Penalize and Xaciar McIntire wait for Reynolds High School’s commencement ceremony to begin at Joel Coliseum on June 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa, Journal
Henry Payes takes a selfie in 2023 glasses at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023. .
Max Correa, Journal
Jackelyn Medina helps adjust Karen Maseda’s cap before Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023. .
Max Correa, Journal
The Color Guardsmen wait for Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony to begin in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023.
Max Correa, Journal
Ariel Lippy takes a photograph of Cecilia Leyva Hernandez and salutatorian Ian Franco at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023.
Max Correa, Journal
Students record themselves moving their tassels at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum.
Max Correa, Journal
Devon Keller’s (lower left) family cheers him on as he walks to his seat at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023.
Max Correa, Journal
Students line up to receive their diplomas at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum.
Max Correa, Journal
A student dances after being pronounced a graduate at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum.
Max Correa, Journal
Cecilia Hernandez and Bryce Jackson walk out of Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony together in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023. .
Max Correa, Journal
Kamille Payne walks the Lappas alongside family members after graduating at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum. Walking the Lappas is a traditional Liberian and West African tradition that symbolizes the transition from adolescence to adulthood.
Max Correa, Journal
Amy Cisneros-Cortez hugs Johnnae Sturdivant after Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony.
Max Correa, Journal
Akira Jones cries after seeing a graduating student at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum.
Max Correa, Journal
A family cheers on students from the upper stands at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023. .
Max Correa, Journal
Amayah Sloan and Ashley Tarrant speak to the graduating class at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023. .
Max Correa, Journal
Ghufran Abd reads poetry at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023. .
Max Correa, Journal
Winston-Salem Human Resources director Hillary Bollinger speaks at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023.
Max Correa, Journal
Students listen to Winston-Salem Human Resources director Hillary Bollinger speak at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.
Max Correa, Journal
Salutatorian Ian Franco speaks to his classmates at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023.
Max Correa, Journal
Valedictorian Ifeoluwatobi Onasanya speaks to students at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023.
Max Correa, Journal
Students shake hands after walking the stage at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023.
Max Correa, Journal
Tyreona Davis’s family celebrates during Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023.
Max Correa, Journal
Siam Curiel-Hernandez wears a Mexican flag as a cape during Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023.
Max Correa, Journal
Ariel Lippy takes a selfie with a faculty member on stage at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023.
Max Correa, Journal
Alysia Washington celebrates graduating high school at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023.
Max Correa, Journal
Cecilia Hernandez, right, and Hailey Lindsey cheer on classmates at Parkland Magnet High School’s commencement ceremony in Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C June 10, 2023.
Max Correa, Journal
