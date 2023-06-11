When Khya Washington crossed the stage to receive her diploma from Parkland High School on Sunday, loud cheers reverberated through Joel Coliseum.

Hearing how Washington’s senior year went, it’s easy to understand why family members were joyous.

“I was on the verge of giving up,” said Washington, one of 306 Parkland graduates. As recently as September, Washington thought about quitting school.

What kept her going?

“My family,” she said.

“We’re all here,” Ernestine Dixon announced.

A kindergarten teacher at Griffith Elementary School, Dixon was one of several family members wearing t-shirts featuring a photograph of Washington, her cousin.

“We told her that she can’t quit. ‘You got this,’” Dixon said. “We’re proud of her.”

Washington plans to go to school to be a certified nursing assistant, with the goal of eventually becoming a registered nurse.

She and other graduates got a heavy dose of advice from speakers, who quoted Drake, Meek Mill, Maya Angelou and Albus Dumbledore, the sage wizard from the Harry Potter books.

School board member Alex Bohannon, a 2012 graduate of Parkland, told the students to make good choices, be patient, love and affirm themselves and have courage in everything they do.

Some of the advice came from the students themselves.

“Whatever you dream, you can believe, and whatever you believe can come true,” said Ian Franco, the schools salutatorian.

After all the advice was dispensed, and the names called, Principal Noel Keener closed graduation with a final declaration to the departing Mustangs.

“Move your tassellllllllllllllls,” she bellowed.

Sunday marked an end to a four-day run of graduations for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. More than 3,000 students graduated.

