Parkland High swim coach dies. Sue Acampora also taught swimming at William G. White YMCA and other places.

The Winston-Salem swimming community is mourning the death of one of its most passionate coaches.
Sue Acampora, who coached the boys and girls swim teams at Parkland High School for 10 years, died Friday. Her cause of death was not available.
Tim Hillen of Enfinity Aquatic Club, announced her death on Tuesday in a message on the club's Facebook page.
Acampora played a big role in getting the swim club going, Hillen said.
"Over the past 20 years, the number of swimmers Coach Sue taught was unparalleled in our community," Hillen wrote. "There wasn't any aspect of the sport that Coach Sue didn't play a part in."
A native of Northern Virginia, Acampora moved to Winston-Salem in the early 2000s and became involved in the local swimming community. She taught swimming at the William G. White YMCA, the Gateway YWCA and the Westwood Swim and Tennis Club among other places. She even started a synchronized-swimming class at the William G. White Y in 2008.
A few years later, she took over Parkland's dwindling swim program. While there, she turned several students who had little swimming experience into solid competitors.
She told the Journal in 2012: "You're spending half of your season getting them up to speed. We've made a lot of progress in a short time. The kids are walking away with a lot of personal bests. It's like watching your children learn to walk."
Linwood Jerald, the school's athletic director, remembers Acampora stopping by his office when he took the job in 2014.
"She made me feel very comfortable. I didn't know a whole lot about swimming at that time, but she schooled me on swimming," Jerald recalled Tuesday.
With only five or six students going out for each team, Acampora had a tall order when she first came to Parkland, but through her love of the sport and working with kids, she made the program respectable, Jerald said.
"She moved us from the gutter to a peaceful place that we could be comfortable with," he said. "We weren't at the bottom. We were at a state of respectability, and that was Sue."
Acampora was named the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference coach of the year in 2018, the same year that she took all 18 of her swimmers to regionals. Ten of them went on to the state final.
"If you ever wanted to hang out in a parking lot for an extended period, you would have stopped Coach Sue and asked her how the Parkland swim team was coming along," Hillen wrote.
Acampora spent her last day alive doing what she loved, lifeguarding, teaching water aerobics and giving swim lessons, Hillen wrote.
The aquatic club plans to donate money each year on Feb. 11, the date of her death, to a program that will teach swimming to children whose family can't afford the cost of lessons.
Spencer Hardy, the principal at Parkland, said staff members told the team about their coach's death and let them gather together to share their feelings and support each other. The school's counselors also contacted parents, Hardy said. Counselors have also made themselves available for grief counseling.
"She was a gentle person that put people at ease and was always pleasant to be around," Hardy said. "Sue had a passion for swimming that she shared with both the experienced and inexperienced swimmers on the team. The Parkland family will miss Sue."
