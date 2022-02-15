Parkland High swim coach dies. Sue Acampora also taught swimming at William G. White YMCA and other places.

Linwood Jerald, the school's athletic director, remembers Acampora stopping by his office when he took the job in 2014.

"She made me feel very comfortable. I didn't know a whole lot about swimming at that time, but she schooled me on swimming," Jerald recalled Tuesday.

With only five or six students going out for each team, Acampora had a tall order when she first came to Parkland, but through her love of the sport and working with kids, she made the program respectable, Jerald said.

"She moved us from the gutter to a peaceful place that we could be comfortable with," he said. "We weren't at the bottom. We were at a state of respectability, and that was Sue."

Acampora was named the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference coach of the year in 2018, the same year that she took all 18 of her swimmers to regionals. Ten of them went on to the state final.

"If you ever wanted to hang out in a parking lot for an extended period, you would have stopped Coach Sue and asked her how the Parkland swim team was coming along," Hillen wrote.

Acampora spent her last day alive doing what she loved, lifeguarding, teaching water aerobics and giving swim lessons, Hillen wrote.