Pay for substitute teachers will go up in January

Substitute teachers working in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be paid more when students return from winter break on Jan. 5.

The school board voted on Tuesday to increase the daily pay for non-licensed teachers from $80 to $120. The daily pay for licensed teachers will go from $103 to $145.

The current pay rate for substitutes is the minimum a school district can pay, according to the state's salary manual.

The bump in pay puts the school district more in line with what substitutes in other large school districts in the state make, however, compensation is changing rapidly as school districts scramble to attract more people to the classroom, said Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, chief human resources officer for the local school district.

The local pay increase marks the latest effort to widen the pool of substitutes. Like other school districts in the country, the local school district is having trouble filling the number of requests for subs.

For example, in the week ending Dec. 3, 71% of substitute requests were filled compared with 84% in the same week in 2019, Bonner-Reed said. Earlier this school year, “fill rates” were closer to 60%.