Pedestrian bridges cap long wait along Salem Parkway

“This is one of the coolest projects that I and my staff have ever been a part of,” said Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation during a COVID-protected ceremony Friday.

The mood hadn't dampened any by the inevitable arrival of a new work week, either. Ivey called the bridges effective "bookends for the downtown section of Salem Parkway."

The main part of this massive, $100-million total rebuild began in earnest in November 2018 when the DOT, through contractors Flat Iron, closed both directions of Business 40 to an estimated 85,000 vehicles per day.

To the planners’, the much talked about (and much-feared) traffic snarls caused by cars flooding nearby secondary streets never materialized in any truly life-altering ways. Perhaps years of “The Sky is Falling” warnings conditioned us to the point where being hit by only a handful of raindrops made us feel relieved and almost … grateful.

Either way, work that had once been projected to take up to two years to complete got done in 14 ½ months. Generous incentives worth up to $10,000 per day - money well spent - to contractors surely helped.