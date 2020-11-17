Pedestrian bridges cap long wait along Salem Parkway

Sunday mornings in the downtown, especially and specifically because of COVID-19, move at a leisurely pace tempered by caution.
The breakfast and brunch crowd took seats on Fourth Street - outdoors, of course — faces appropriately covered and at a safe social distance. Elsewhere, dog walkers and easy strollers criss-crossed streets and sidewalks appreciative of the languid passage of time to think and breathe.
On a spanking new concrete, brick and steel span over old Business 40, a smattering of curious and well-informed locals turned up to check out the near-final visible pieces of the new Salem Parkway in their own time, at their own pace and in their own head space.
Temporary placards, similar in size and design to campaign signs, swayed in a slight breeze explaining the effort.
“About time,” said one pedestrian after reading them, speaking to either his companion or their dog.
Perhaps both.
Indeed.
Moments of respite
The long, local nightmare about which we were forewarned for years and in no uncertain terms, ended quietly over the weekend with an aesthetically pleasing capstone in the form of two pedestrian bridges.
An RSVP-only soft open - equal parts ribbon-cutting and congratulatory pats on the back - and a few choice words from local dignitaries let us know that it was so.
“This is one of the coolest projects that I and my staff have ever been a part of,” said Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation during a COVID-protected ceremony Friday.
The mood hadn't dampened any by the inevitable arrival of a new work week, either. Ivey called the bridges effective "bookends for the downtown section of Salem Parkway."
The main part of this massive, $100-million total rebuild began in earnest in November 2018 when the DOT, through contractors Flat Iron, closed both directions of Business 40 to an estimated 85,000 vehicles per day.
To the planners’, the much talked about (and much-feared) traffic snarls caused by cars flooding nearby secondary streets never materialized in any truly life-altering ways. Perhaps years of “The Sky is Falling” warnings conditioned us to the point where being hit by only a handful of raindrops made us feel relieved and almost … grateful.
Either way, work that had once been projected to take up to two years to complete got done in 14 ½ months. Generous incentives worth up to $10,000 per day - money well spent - to contractors surely helped.
But no one wanted it to drag one day longer than absolutely necessary. So it was that in February, the reopening of travel lanes - the main course for famished commuters - made it seem it was all over but for the shouting.
For active types (and connoisseurs of the downtown), that was not necessarily so. The opening of two pedestrian-only spans - a Natural Bridge along the strollway and a second connecting West Salem to downtown via the former Green Street - were eagerly awaited as well.
The Strollway Bridge, parallel to Liberty Street, exuded peace Sunday morning. The gentle sound of the waterfall at Corpening Plaza melded with ambient traffic noise from the roadway to create calming white noise.
Go sit for a minute and you’ll see. It’s not difficult to picture the grieving and the stressed out, fresh from visits to a nearby funeral parlor or the courthouse, stepping over for moments of respite.
Sign of promise
The second bridge, farther west, is a different animal. In a previous iteration, it began and ended near the rear of a downtrodden nuisance hotel forced to close by aggravated city lawyers.
It was at times a highway for damaged, lost souls, a dumping ground and open-air market for furtive, illegal commerce.
Now, though, with its soaring arches and lights, it symbolizes promise and growth. Even the hotel, recently purchased by the ambitious Carolina University (formerly known as Piedmont Bible College and Piedmont International University) looks poised for metamorphosis.
The exact right tenor, in other words, for which designers (and financiers) aimed. And a very nice reward for the long wait of having the roadway closed.
Work remains - a multi-use path alongside Salem Parkway connecting downtown to the area around Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center - but the opening of these new pedestrian bridges feels like the closing of a chapter in the long history of a highway that was obsolete and poorly planned from the day it opened in 1960.
The Hawthorne Curve, a bane of natives' existence for decades, is long gone, as are some of the drag-strip ramps leading to (and from) downtown.
The new Salem Parkway, Ivey said, was designed for traffic projections through 2040 and meets "current" design standards. The bridges have an expected 50-year lifespan.
“(Salem Parkway) is a wonderful front door for the city with the arches and brick work,” Mayor Allen Joines said shortly after the return of motoring public. “The roadway has changed quite a bit. And it’s quite safer.”
The new Salem Parkway is straighter and prettier than old Business 40. And for that we should be grateful. Mistakes can be corrected, even if it sometimes takes a half-century.
