Pepper spray used during disturbance at Paisley Magnet School got into ventilation system, moving some classes temporarily outdoors

Some classes at Paisley Magnet School were temporarily moved outdoors Thursday morning when pepper spray used to deescalate a situation between two students got into the school's ventilation system, causing an odor that swept through parts of the school, Principal Natasha Woods said in a message sent to parents Thursday morning.

According to the message, Paisley's school resource officer used the pepper spray.

"Because he was near a vent, some of the odor from the spray entered our ventilation system and spread over a larger area of the school. Because of the smell, some classes temporarily moved outside until the odor subsided," Woods said.

The school day eventually resumed as normal, Woods said.

The incident happened during a planned fire drill, said Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Initial attempts to calm the situation were unsuccessful, leading to the use of pepper spray, she said.

"As is standard procedure, medical personnel responded and assessed the individuals affected by the (pepper) spray," Sims said. "There were no reported injuries."