PETA alleges cruel treatment of monkeys in research project involving Wake Forest med school professor

According to the published paper, these five monkeys were deprived of water for 12-hour periods and food for 24-hour periods. At other times, the monkeys got 6-volt shocks on their feet, were exposed to a strobe light for a 12-hour period or were sprayed with 50-degree water for 10 minutes.

The monkeys also were subjected for 12-hour stretches to a shrill chirping sound measured at 100 decibels. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that level of sound is equal to a sporting event or a car horn from 15 feet away and louder than gas-powered lawnmowers and motorcycle engines.

The researchers said in their journal article they were hoping to develop a nonhuman primate model to do further research on depression in human adolescents. The stressors appeared to have their desired effect: Researchers said the affected monkeys showed apparent signs of depression and anxiety.

The published paper lists 14 researchers, including 11 affiliated with Chongqing Medical University and Carol Shively, a professor of pathology and comparative medicine at the Wake Forest School of Medicine. She's credited as one of the paper's five authors but isn't listed among the researchers who designed or performed the experiment.