Philo-Hill Middle will get new principal. New director of career tech program also announced.

Franchesca Gantt is the new principal of Philo-Hill Middle School, and Kimberley Forbes is the new Executive Director of Career and Technical Education, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Thursday.

Gantt, the 2020 Principal of the Year in the Caswell County School District, has 20 years of experience in middle schools. After 11 years as a teacher in Asheboro City and Guilford County schools, Gantt worked as an assistant principal and principal.

She replaces Benika Thompson, who had been principal at Philo-Hill since 2018.

Forbes worked as a retention coordinator for Guilford College and taught in Guilford County Schools before taking a job as the director of the Career and Technical Education program for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. Most recently, she was an educational consultant.

She replaces Bruce Sherman, who is retiring.

The start dates for the new school leaders have not been determined.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.