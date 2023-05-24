Students attending Philo-Hill Middle School will go to school at Main Street Academy, while those students will move to a yet-to-be-determined location for the 2023-24 school year.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved the relocations at Tuesday’s board meeting.

A $41.8 million building project at Philo-Hill is prompting the shift. The project, which includes three additional classrooms, a new media room, kitchen and front entry, is one of the projects from the bond referendum that voters approved in 2016.

Philo-Hill, at 410 Haverhill St., has about 400 students. The school district had been looking at locations to move the Philo-Hill students, finally settling on nearby Main Street Academy, 2700 South Main St.

The Main Street Academy building can accommodate up to 800 students, according to Nick Seeba, the director of facilities planning and construction for the school district. That building was formerly home to Carter High School, which is now next to the Career Center.

The moves will cost about $1 million, which will come from the district’s fund balance.

Noting the space available in the current Main Street building, board member Sabrina Coone pitched the idea of making it the new Philo-Hill and moving the Main Street students permanently to Philo-Hill, a move that she said would save the district millions.

“We are going to have to consider that we have a finite amount of dollars with an infinite amount of needs,” she said.

Board members Richard Watts said the district needs to keep its commitment to the Philo-Hill community to renovate a school in critical need of improvements.

District leaders have talked with the Philo-Hill community for years about the building project.

“They are excited about a new Philo and to switch it at this point is unfair to the community and will create more distrust and more angst,” Watts said.

McManus said the Philo-Hill project has had a history of stops and starts for a number of reasons including COVID-19 and changes in leadership.

“It’s been a long, long road for Philo-Hill, and I feel like this is the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Members of the construction crew are already on the Philo-Hill site, another indication that it’s too late to drastically change the plan.

Coone said she respected the input about the school district’s commitment and added that the district needs to consider using some of its own assets given the state’s changing financial commitment to public education.

Students will be in their new buildings for 18 months.