Photos: Reynolds High School Class of 2021 graduation
East Forsyth High School graduates about 430 seniors. It's the first in several graduations that will take place over the weekend.
The 2020-21 school year in Forsyth County ended on Tuesday. The year started with fulltime remote learning and closed in a more traditional manner.
Nearly 1,000 students received their high-school diplomas Saturday during graduation ceremonies for West Forsyth and Mount Tabor high schools.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is considering charging a technology fee for students next year who want to use a district-owned Chromebook next year. The fee, which would range from $10 to $20, would help cover the cost of repairs.
The university wants the eight-member group to finish its work by the end of June.
Ten months after their children enrolled in Virtual Academy, two families give the experience mixed reviews. Started as a response to the pandemic, the academy will become a permanent of the school district.
The distinguished professorship will be awarded to a faculty member in the Division of Liberal Arts.
John Augustine, a longtime science teacher at Jefferson Middle School, died on Monday night, hours after teachers paraded in front of his house. "I love you," he told them.
UNCSA names a new dean of its dance school. Endalyn Taylor will replace Susan Jaffe at the Winston-Salem conservatory.
