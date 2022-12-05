Pillars of their political parties, departing board members maintained friendship in a time of polarization

Lisa O’Donnell

Anyone who has paid attention to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education over the last few years has occasionally heard Dana Caudill Jones say during a board meeting: “Elisabeth and I sometimes see things differently but ...”

And they’ve heard Elisabeth Motsinger preface a point with: “Dana and I are as far apart as anyone but ... “

“We have had some real hard conversations,” Motsinger said recently.

But whenever the tension started to mount between Motsinger, a devoted liberal, and Jones, a committed conservative, they invariably found a way to lighten the mood.

“Elisabeth will say, ‘Dana, you’re a good egg,’” Jones said with a laugh.

When the new school board meets, Jones and Motsinger will be otherwise engaged, Motsinger for the first time in 16 years, and Jones for eight.

For the last four years, they sat on opposite ends of the dais, a seating chart that may be seen as symbolic when it comes to their political leanings.

But for as much as they viewed issues through different lenses, they tried not to let those divisions bleed into their friendship, an example of civility in a time of bitter polarization.

“If Dana and I don’t stay friends, it would break my heart,” Motsinger said. “We’ve been through times.”

Jones and Motsinger recently discussed their time on the board, their friendship and the country’s divisive political landscape during a wide-ranging, two-hour conversation that often had them finishing each other’s thoughts and nodding in agreement, in the conference room of Caudill’s Electric, a Kernersville-based business that Jones’ family started in 1973.

Upon entering the business, Motsinger greeted Jones’ father, Danny Caudill, with a hug, a small, but telling gesture that underscored their shared approach to serving as an elected official.

“You have to get to know each other, and that’s especially important on the school board,” Jones said. “Have lunch and maybe not talk about schools. Sit down, have a glass of wine and get to know their husband, their kids. When you start to do that, you realize how they view the world. And that’s where you get that respect.”

Their interest in politics started as teenagers. Growing up in New York, Motsinger was influenced by the progressive politics of her mother. (As an aside, she added that her grandmother was head of the Westchester County Republican Women’s Club, eliciting a chuckle from Jones). Motsinger attended civil rights marches in Washington, D.C., and supported antiwar activists Eugene McCarthy and George McGovern, during their failed presidential runs.

A physician assistant, Motsinger won an at-large seat on the school board in 2006, becoming the first Democrat to win a countywide seat on the board in 12 years.

“People thought, ‘Who is this wild-eyed liberal who just got elected?’” recalled Motsinger, who up until then was regularly spotted at Five Points protesting the Iraqi war with a group known as Community for Peace. “But that’s not my character.”

She won re-election three more times and likely would have won a fifth term had she decided to run again.

Born and raised in Kernersville, Jones first saw the impact of local government while observing Roger Swisher, the former mayor of Kernersville.

“I saw him locally be a leader who wanted to find solutions to people’s problems whether it was their trashcan not getting picked up or a zoning issue,” Jones said. “I saw that as an elected official, you’re trying to craft a solution through an action or policy.”

A political science major in college, Jones admired former President Ronald Reagan.

She served on the Kernersville Board of Aldermen for 10 years, including two stints as mayor pro tempore, a job that gave her some experience running board meetings. Jones won her first term on the school board in 2014, nabbing one of four seats in District 2, which covers the area outside of Winston-Salem’s urban core. After two terms on the school board, she chose not to run for re-election.

Jones became chairwoman of the school board in her first term with support from Motsinger.

“I didn’t know anything about you,” Motsinger said to Jones. “But I knew you wouldn’t be ideological.”

As school board chairwoman, Jones oversaw meetings, remained neutral on issues and kept fellow board members abreast of what was happening in the district.

When a new board was elected in 2018, giving Democrats a rare majority, Motsinger made a surprising move that infuriated many in her party — she nominated Jones for board chairwoman, reasoning that a board with five new members needed an experienced hand at the helm.

In her tenure as board chair, Jones had guided the school board through the controversial closing of Hanes and Lowrance schools and the $350 million bond referendum that voters approved in 2016.

Jones failed to muster enough votes, and newcomer Malishai Woodbury was voted chairwoman, a position she held for three of her four years on the board.

“I love my party, but I love my district more. They hated me for months,” Motsinger said of some of her fellow Democrats. “And I got raked over the coals big time, and it was a very painful experience.”

Though they could usually be counted on holding their party’s line, they often defied stereotypes.

Motsinger, for instance, was a hawk when it came to scrutinizing the budget, Jones said.

“She is hardcore on those numbers,” Jones said. “It blows up the myth that Elisabeth is going to sign a blank check with no accountability for the dollars.”

For her part, Jones pushed back last year when Ken Raymond, chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, suggested that parents bypass school officials and call police if they think teachers are assigning pornographic or perverse reading material.

Teachers routinely work with parents to find alternative reading if they object to books, Jones said at the time.

“If a parent knows (about such material), let us know,” she said.

Jones has also supported Forest Forsyth, an initiative for greener campuses, and in her final meeting on the board last month, voted for a resolution that commits the school district to a more environmentally sustainable approach when it comes to operations and maintenance, an issue that Motsinger long championed.

Their differences were put in stark relief on issues involving the pandemic. Jones was the only school board member to vote against remote learning to start the 2020-21 school year, and she voted against mask mandates every time the issue came up.

Meanwhile, Motsinger pushed for a cautious return to in-person learning and voted for mandatory masking up until Superintendent Tricia McManus recommended the district move to optional masking at the end of February.

Vocal and steadfast in their beliefs during those meetings, the women came to be the face of those opposing viewpoints, opening them up to a barrage of hateful comments.

“They wrote horrible things about me, like ‘If Elisabeth is on life support, I’m unplugging her because she doesn’t care about children,’” Motsinger recalled.

Someone wrote to Jones: “If you’re that ignorant to think you’re not going to get it (COVID), I hope you die.”

Both women shook their heads recalling the vitriol directed at them.

“It was the opposite of our better angels,” Motsinger said.

Still, for all the passion school reopening and masking stirred around the country, local school board meetings were mostly diplomatic during the pandemic with the exception of one meeting when a man crossed a barrier separating the board from the public and had to be forcibly removed from the room.

Jones took the lead at one meeting in diffusing what may have turned into a contentious situation.

During a closed session of the board, school officials informed board members that several people were entering the building unmasked, defying a district mandate.

Realizing she would have some sway, Jones volunteered to talk to the group.

“I said, ‘Look people, I get it. You do realize I’ve never voted for this, but we operate by laws and governing bodies and this body has said that when we are in here, we wear the mask. You need to wear the mask or you need to leave. This is what we do in a civilized society,’” Jones recalled.

Looking ahead, both women said they hope the new board will take time to get to know one another, build relationships and appreciate — not ridicule — opposing viewpoints. Jones brought up the example of Reagan and his friendship with Tip O’Neill, a staunch Democrat and former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“We have to find a way to have conversation and trust,” Jones said.

As for how they’ll spend their Tuesday evenings, a time traditionally reserved for board meetings?

Jones might learn guitar or do some work for a new foundation that the school district is establishing.

Motsinger said she wasn’t sure. Her immediate goal is getting through the holiday season, the first without her husband, John, who died last January.

She paused then smiled.

“Maybe,” Motsinger said, “I’ll come have dinner on Tuesdays with Dana.”

