Plan to give each teacher $566 lump sum moves to Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board

A committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education recommended Tuesday that each teacher in the district receive a lump sum payment of $566 from a state supplement fund.

The money would be paid in May, at the same time that teachers and other certified staff members are scheduled to get a $700 retention bonus that the school board previously approved. The bonus funding is covered by federal COVID-relief funding. Classified staff members, which include nutrition staff and bus drivers, will get $500 in that round of bonuses.

In November, state lawmakers created a new and recurring $100 million fund to increase teacher supplements in low-wealth counties that are not able to match salaries in wealthier counties. The state pays for teacher salaries, though many counties, including Forsyth County, choose to supplement that pay.

The state excluded five of the wealthiest districts — Wake, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Buncombe, Durham and Guilford — from receiving funds.

Though rural school districts are getting the brunt of the funding, the local school district is getting $2.6 million.

Andrea Gillus, the school district’s chief financial officer, recommended that teachers who are employed by April 1 receive the supplement.

The finance committee’s recommendation means that it will move to the full school board for a vote next month.

The amount of the supplement will vary from year to year, depending on changes to the county’s tax base.

The state set a $566 cap on what the local school district can pay each teacher, Gillus said. Other school districts may have a higher cap based on what they are getting from the state.

Forsyth County pays teachers an average yearly supplement of $1,800.

Board Chairwoman Deanna Kaplan criticized the state supplement to Forsyth County as being too low and called on the district to lobby state lawmakers.

Board Member Dana Caudill Jones said she also wishes the supplement were higher but said it was created for counties that are too poor to boost teacher pay.

“I think when this was being discussed that it was more about counties that really are barely getting by because their tax base is so low and their schools are struggling with very little,” she said. “I wish we were receiving more, but at the same time, how blessed we are living in a thriving community.”

