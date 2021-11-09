Practice field at Reynolds would see upgrades under amended agreement

Home Field Advantage must have the money for each phase before it could begin, according to proposed changes to the agreement.

The organization would also be responsible for any permits or design modifications.

The amended agreement will come before the school board for a vote on Nov. 16.

In September, the school board voted to spend nearly $900,000 on building a practice facility between Wiley and Reynolds that will include lights, benches and goalposts.

The field will be 200-by-400 feet, enough for two teams to conceivably practice at the same time

Most Reynolds athletes travel off-campus for games and practices because of a lack of on-campus facilities. The football team plays its home games at Deaton-Thompson Stadium off Clemmonsville Road.

Some people in the Reynolds community have pushed for years for the high school to have an on-campus football stadium. However, that has been met with resistance from some people in the surrounding neighborhood who say there isn’t enough parking in the area to accommodate football crowds.

Other critics say the school district has more pressing facilities needs.

The new practice field could be used for games for field hockey and soccer teams at Reynolds, Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent of operations told the school board in September.

