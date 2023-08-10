The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved three new principals and a new chief human resources officer at its meeting earlier this week.

Shiwanah Bangham is the new principal at East Forsyth Middle School, replacing Donald Wyatt, who is now principal at Mount Tabor High School.

Bangham has been at East Forsyth Middle since it opened in 2005, working as a teacher, curriculum coordinator and assistant principal.

Anita Hooker is the new principal at Ashley Elementary School, replacing Joanell Gatling, who retired. She has been interim principal at Ashley since March. She was assistant principal at Ashley beginning in 2020.

Patrick Saddler takes over as principal of Petree Elementary School, replacing Alicia Bailey, the district's new executive principal for leadership and school transformation. Saddler had been assistant principal at Kimberley Park Elementary School since 2020 and is the most recent winner of the district's Assistant Principal of the Year award.

Christopher Weikart is the new Chief Human Resources Officer, replacing Leslie Alexander, who is the new superintendent of Watauga County Schools. Alexandra Hoskins had been doing the job as interim.

Weikart was formerly executive director of human resources with Lexington City Schools.