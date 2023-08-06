Student enrollment in private schools continues to rise in Forsyth County, a trend that is likely to continue with a proposed expansion of private school tuition assistance on the verge of becoming law.

Private school attendance has jumped dramatically across the state since COVID-19 arrived in the United States in March of 2020, creating major disruptions to public education.

In North Carolina, private school enrollment increased 10% in the most recent school year. Forsyth County eclipsed the state average, with enrollment increasing from 4,953 in 2021-22 to 5,758 in 2022-23, a 16% jump, the largest year-to-year increase in recent history. The county also added three more private schools last year bringing the total to 30. The county has added seven private schools since the pandemic began.

Since 2019-20, private school enrollment in the county has skyrocketed by 30%.

The N.C. Department of Administration released its annual tally of private school enrollment earlier this week. Overall, 126,768 students were enrolled in 884 private schools in North Carolina. Of those schools, 64% were religious schools and the remaining 36% were considered independent schools.

Enrollment in private schools is likely to increase even more if the General Assembly expands its voucher program as expected. Most Republicans in the veto-proof General Assembly support the program, which provides taxpayer-funded tuition assistance to families regardless of income.

As for home schooling, Forsyth County bucked a statewide trend, with enrollment at 5,115 in 3,183 home schools in the most recent school year, up from 5,034 students enrolled in 3,136 schools in 2021-22, a 1.6% increase. Statewide, the number of students enrolled in home schools from 2021-22 to 2022-23 dropped nearly 5%, according to state figures released earlier this summer.

In 2020-21, when Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools switched to remote learning for much of the year, Forsyth County had 5,444 students enrolled in 3,392 home schools.

Overall, the number of students home-schooled in the county last year is up 20% from 2019-2020, compared with a 2.4% increase statewide during that same time period.