Proms are 'not a good idea.' But this advice from Wake Forest Baptist's Dr. Ohl could make them safer.

"Graduation has been our primary focus. It is important to note that the NC StrongSchools Toolkit says events where social distancing can’t be maintained are not encouraged. Any event we do end up having would of course follow those guidelines and need to be handled in a safe manner," Campbell said.

Ohl acknowledged that, regardless of his warning, proms will continue to take place. He offered a few suggestions for parents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The first thing is talk to your kids. They do listen," he said.

Some of his tips include getting your child vaccinated if he or she is 16 or older. Pfizer vaccinations are approved for people as young as 16. It may be too late for students to be fully immunized by the time of prom, but one shot taken three weeks before prom will provide up to 80% protection against the virus, Ohl said.

Prom-goers should also get tested the morning of or day before prom. While at the prom, students should use hand sanitizer frequently, avoid slow-dancing, wear a mask and stay within their bubble of friends. Some proms will be outdoors, which is a safer environment than indoors, he said.

Ohl said he is particularly concerned about before and after prom activities.