Proposed code of conduct is ready for public feedback

After a year of development that included input from more than 300 stakeholders, a proposed code of conduct that leaders in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools hope will be implemented in the 2022-23 school year, is ready for public feedback.

The Student Code of Character, Conduct and Support will be posted on the school district’s website on Wednesday at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/code for public comment until May 18.

The school board approved putting the code up for public comment at its meeting on Tuesday.

In addition to the proposed code being posted to the school district website, the school district has announced meetings at East Forsyth High School from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., on May 16 (the meeting will be online at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/code) and one for Spanish speakers at Trinity Church, 220 E. Sprague St., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on May 23.

At the school board’s request, the district is expected to add more meetings. District leaders will add public feedback to the code, which the school board is expected to vote on at its June 14 meeting.

While the district reviews its discipline code every year, this new code represents the first overhaul of how the school district addresses student behavior in several years, according to Effie McMillian, the district’s Executive Director of Equity, Access and Acceleration.

The new code is meant to close the discipline gap that exists among certain demographic groups within the district.

According to three-year review of school district data, Black students are five times more likely to be suspended from school than other groups; Black students with a disability are three times more likely to be suspended than other students with a disability, McMillian said.

“Those are some issues that we definitely need to address in a more comprehensive way,” she said.

Research shows that the overuse of suspending or excluding students from schools leads to such outcomes as higher dropout rates, greater loss of instructional time, lower attendance and a greater chance of entering into the juvenile justice system, McMillian said.

The proposed code will standardize language as it relates to student behavior. Currently, individual schools may differ in how they interpret rules and implement discipline.

The proposed code also includes interventions that schools can use that put an emphasis on changing student behavior rather than punishment.

In addition, it includes, for the first time, five district-wide rules that include such things as respecting others’ personal space; punctuality and remaining in class; and respectful communication. The school district has never had district-wide rules, McMillian said.

She referred to the proposed code as a “North Star” that will guide the district in how it addresses student behavior.

Noting a recent district survey that indicated that 38% of local students don’t feel a sense of belonging, McMillian said the code can help make schools safe, welcoming places for all students.

The proposed code was presented to school board members at a workshop last week. Their suggested changes are not in the draft that is going online Wednesday.

Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger said the code does include consequences for some behavior.

“It’s important for the community to know that there are going to be clear consequences for dangerous or really bad behaviors, but this is a way for children to learn to be in community together,” she said.

