Public asked to offer opinions on bond projects

The public is being asked to weigh in on how the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education should deal with an expected $63 million shortfall in the $350 million bond project that voters approved in 2016.

With construction costs projected to be as high as $350 a square foot for renovation, far higher than anticipated, the school district doesn't have enough money to cover all the remaining projects that voters approved. When projects were calculated for the 2016 bond, construction costs were estimated at $200 a square foot for renovation.

Three projects — additions at Ward and Griffith elementary schools and a new Smith Farm Middle School — are likely to be delayed. The school board, upon the recommendation of district leaders, is now looking at altering two other projects, renovations at Philo-Hill Middle School and East Forsyth High School.

School board members visited Philo-Hill and East Forsyth last month to see the needs at each of the schools.

In previous workshops, Nick Seeba, the director of facilities and construction for the school district, has laid out three scenarios for Philo-Hill based on a construction price of $350 per square foot: renovate the school as presented in the bond at $36.3 million; renovate the school to be a new magnet school with more capacity at $49.2 million; or build a new school at $51.6 million.

The school district initially estimated that a renovation of Philo-Hill would cost around $18 million and renovations at East Forsyth would cost $22.5 million. East Forsyth renovations are now expected to be closer to $35 million.

Renovating Philo-Hill to be a magnet school or building a new Philo-Hill would more than likely cut into the amount of money available at East Forsyth. In other words, East Forsyth would not get all the improvements as initially laid out in the bond.

"We'd appreciate direction on Philo-Hill," Seeba told the board at its meeting on Tuesday.

After two workshops with district leaders and a visit to Philo-Hill and East Forsyth, the school board is now looking for input from the public.

The school board talked about the possibility of holding community meetings but didn't take action. The school district set up a link on its website that will give the public a chance to comment. (The link is at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdAr-Q89gGlHgf6jqc07DvB41oLVc0sVC5OaadlnQ7bhiyVCA/viewform.)

Board member Dana Caudill Jones said the school district needs to be transparent with voters when it comes to changing projects in a bond that had overwhelming support.

"I have concerns around changing the scope of what we took to the voters. When this bond happened in 2016, and you go all the way into 2022 and '23, no one could have imagined in our crystal ball the way that costs went up. I think people are reasonable," she said. "I don't want people to feel like the next time a bond comes 'Well, they didn't do these projects,' and they didn't know why."

Board member Alex Bohannon said he would like to see the school district make recommendations on how to proceed. The board could then explain those recommendations, citing data that backs it up.

For example, the project at Ward is likely to be delayed because expected surges in enrollment never materialized.

The school board is expected to vote on how to move ahead with the remaining bond projects at its Sept. 27 meeting. Forsyth County commissioners, which pay for school construction projects, must approve the changes.