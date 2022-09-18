Public meeting set for possible changes to school bond

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will gather public feedback on possible changes to the 2016 school bond at a community meeting on Sept. 22.

The public is invited to drop by the district’s Education Building, 4801 Bethania Station Road, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. There will not be a formal presentation, but district leaders will be available to share information and answer questions.

School board members will soon vote on how to make up for an expected $63 million shortfall from the $350 million bond. With inflation surging, the district does not expect to have enough money to cover all of the remaining projects. The projects most at risk of being altered or delayed include renovations at Philo-Hill Middle School and East Forsyth High School.

“Through the completion of all our projects, we have improved the safety, use, and care of the facilities we have developed since 2016,” said Nick Seeba, the director of facilities and construction, said in a statement. “The projects completed to date have all been well received by the students, teachers, administrators and community members.”

Expansions at Ward and Griffith elementary schools, as well as a new middle school at Smith Farm, are likely to be delayed. That still leaves a shortfall of several million dollars, district leaders have told the school board.

The school board, which recently visited Philo-Hill and East Forsyth to see the needs at those schools, is expected to vote on changes to the project list later this month. The Forsyth County Board of Commission, which oversees school-construction costs, gets the final say on the changes.