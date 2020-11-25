Quarantining forces Ibraham Elementary School to go remote for two weeks

More than 30 staff members at Ibraham Elementary School are in quarantine, prompting Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to move the school to remote learning until Dec. 7, the district announced Wednesday afternoon.

“This situation is somewhat unique as it does not appear the vast majority of the cases are connected,” said Tricia McManus, WS/FCS Interim Superintendent. “Community spread is playing a large role in what’s impacting this school. Many staff members report being exposed to someone positive within their daily lives. They are now doing what they need to do to keep themselves and others safe and following quarantine guidelines, which means they aren’t coming to school."

The large number of quarantines will result in absences when school resumes after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30. Asymptomatic teachers may continue to teach remotely, the news release said.

“A large number of substitutes at school is not what’s best for students. By having the remote learning days and a holiday break this week, and then moving instruction online next week, we have the opportunity for folks to safely finish quarantine. Hopefully, this way we can protect staff and students, help them all safely navigate this virus but still provide students with much needed instruction, remotely,” said Angie Choplin, the principal at Ibraham.