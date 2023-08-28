MOUNT AIRY — The city's middle and high schools were closed on Monday because of power outages and flooding, and all after-school events were canceled for Monday evening.

The system initially planned to start classes late at the two schools, but later switched gears and canceled the day's classes altogether.

The area experienced heavy rains Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

School officials said no students would be counted tardy on Monday at other schools, and that the system would work with families who were unable to get students to school because of flooding.

The school system also decided to dismiss school early at the elementary and intermediate schools because of a forecast of afternoon rains.

Duke Energy officials said that at 4 p.m. there were about 1,000 customers in Mount Airy who were without power.

The National Weather Service said that there was a possibility of flash flooding in the area Monday evening and during the night.