Rapid COVID-19 testing coming to schools in Surry, along with one in Forsyth
One Forsyth County charter school and the three school districts in Surry County will be getting rapid COVID-19 tests as part of a statewide program for K-12 schools, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced last week.

Overall, 17 school districts and 11 charter schools are participating in the program, which has a goal of quickly identifying students and staff who may have the virus, especially after the holidays. Schools and districts selected are offering full in-person learning or a mix of remote and in-person instruction.

Mount Airy, Elkin and Surry County schools as well as the N.C. Leadership Academy in Kernersville, were among the systems chosen.

Tests are to be used for students and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms or who came into close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. 

“This program gives us another tool in our toolkit to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state and to keep children in the classroom, which we know is vital not only to their academic growth but also to their health and emotional development,” said state health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen in a statement. “We will learn from these pilot schools and plan to expand the program early next year. We are thankful to the local education agencies and local health departments in the pilot program for their partnership in these efforts.”

Local health departments in each county participated in the application process and, in some cases, will help with testing.

