'Realistic and attainable': UNCG plans for a regular fall semester

UNCG has not yet relaxed its health and safety precautions, and Gilliam's message didn't say when these measures will no longer be needed. Face coverings are still required in most campus spaces, and everyone on campus should wash their hands frequently and stay 6 feet apart inside buildings. The university continues to clean and disinfect classrooms, restrooms and public areas multiple times per day.

"Please continue to stay safe and vigilant this semester," Gilliam told faculty and staff. "Now is not the time to get complacent, but there is light at the end of the tunnel and we have reason to feel optimistic."

Life on campus has been much different since last March, when UNCG and other universities sent most students and employees home and held all of their classes online because COVID-19 had started to spread rapidly. The disruption caused by the pandemic has continued through the fall and spring semesters.

Only 35% of UNCG classes are meeting face-to-face this spring, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard. The rest are online or in a hybrid mode, which means they're held both online and in-person. UNCG reduced the capacity in its residence halls by about 25% to allow for more social distancing.