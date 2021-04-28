Rebecca McKnight saw value in teaching 'hard history.' Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools community mourns death of social studies director.

"We have a wide diversity of students, and they need to see themselves in the curriculum they are learning," McKnight said.

She was among a group of educators who updated the state's social studies standards that were recently passed by the State Board of Education. McKnight volunteered to help write the standards for children in grades kindergarten through first grade.

The updated standards, which act as a guide for social studies teachers, drew the ire of some conservatives, including Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who said they focus too much on the brutal chapters of American history, including enslavement, the Trail of Tears and Japanese interment camps. It includes multiple perspectives, including those from oppressed groups.

McKnight saw the value in teaching what is known as "hard history."

"Slavery is one of the hardest topics to do justice with because so much of it will make students angry and question and wonder how did we do that to people," McKnight said in 2019.

McKnight joined the school district in 2017 after several years at Guilford County Schools.

Earlier this year, she talked about how social studies has evolved since she was in school.