Rebecca McKnight saw value in teaching 'hard history.' Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools community mourns death of social studies director.

The region's education community is mourning the death of a local school administrator who believed children should see themselves in what they study at school.
Rebecca McKnight, the social studies director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, died Tuesday afternoon after a brief illness. Malishai Woodbury, the chairwoman of the school board, choked back tears as she announced the death at the end of Tuesday's school board meeting, which ended with a moment of silence.
Superintendent Tricia McManus said the school district will continue McKnight’s work of making social studies inclusive. She called her one of the most outstanding educators she had ever met.
“She cared deeply about students. Her passion for teaching and learning was unmatched. In the short time I worked with her, I witnessed a deeply committed and thoughtful educator who made great things happen in our district but never asked for any credit. She was a humble leader with a sole focus of doing great work for all students,” McManus said.
McKnight helped spread the importance of multicultural education in social studies programs throughout the district and trained teachers to infuse their social studies curriculum with the stories of African-Americans and Hispanics.
In a presentation to the school board in January, she noted that the district is roughly one-third Black, one-third Hispanic and one-third white.
"We have a wide diversity of students, and they need to see themselves in the curriculum they are learning," McKnight said.
She was among a group of educators who updated the state's social studies standards that were recently passed by the State Board of Education. McKnight volunteered to help write the standards for children in grades kindergarten through first grade.
The updated standards, which act as a guide for social studies teachers, drew the ire of some conservatives, including Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who said they focus too much on the brutal chapters of American history, including enslavement, the Trail of Tears and Japanese interment camps. It includes multiple perspectives, including those from oppressed groups.
McKnight saw the value in teaching what is known as "hard history."
"Slavery is one of the hardest topics to do justice with because so much of it will make students angry and question and wonder how did we do that to people," McKnight said in 2019.
McKnight joined the school district in 2017 after several years at Guilford County Schools.
Earlier this year, she talked about how social studies has evolved since she was in school.
"When I was in high school, we didn't have a whole lot of conversations about enslavement. The Civil War came, and it was over. That doesn't even begin to tell the story," McKnight said. "One of the things I really want kids to know about is the resistance, the persistence and perseverance of those who were enslaved and how they contributed to the development of the American story."
Former Superintendent Angela Hairston said McKnight, the mother of two young children, always went above and beyond to make a difference for students.
"She was an incredibly patient and kind leader who could be found at the local library sharing ideas with the community or in a classroom coaching teachers," said Hairston, now the superintendent for Danville Va., Public Schools. "As a servant leader, Rebecca McKnight always ensured that she led from the heart. However important her role as an educator may have been, she always let us know that she was a wife and mother first. Rebecca McKnight will truly be missed."
