Recent bomb threats at HBCUs, including WSSU, prompt discussion between chancellors, governor

WSSU received a bomb threat on Feb. 16, but university officials determined that the threat wasn't credible enough to evacuate their campus buildings. However, local law enforcement officers searched all campus buildings.

"College campuses should be safe places to learn without fear of violence, and it is particularly disturbing that these threats are happening predominantly to our HBCUs," Cooper said. "We’re fortunate to be home to many distinguished HBCUs in North Carolina and will use every tool to protect the safety of students and faculty on these campuses."

Secretary Eddie Buffaloe of the N.C. Department of Public Safety said that his agency is taking these threats seriously.

"And (we) have zero tolerance for hate crimes that cause such fear and terror within our community," Buffaloe said. "I can assure you that our law enforcement agencies and homeland security personnel within the Department of Public Safety are working with our federal partners and will utilize the resources we have to assist in the investigations."