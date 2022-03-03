Recent bomb threats at HBCUs, including WSSU, prompt discussion between chancellors, governor

Gov. Roy Cooper and public safety officials spoke this week to five chancellors of historically black colleges and universities in North Carolina that received bomb threats recently.
Cooper and state public officials talked in a private phone call to Chancellors Elwood Robinson of Winston-Salem State University, Harold Martin of N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro, as well as the leaders of N.C. Central University in Durham, Fayetteville State University and Elizabeth City State University, said Jody Donaldson, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Through their spokespersons, Robinson and Martin declined to comment about the matter. Jackie Torok, a spokeswoman for N.C. A&T, referred questions about the bomb threats to the FBI office in Charlotte.
The FBI is investigating 58 threats at HBCUs across the country, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
The five HBCUs targeted in North Carolina are North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Winston-Salem State, Fayetteville State and most recently, Elizabeth City State, which received a threat on Feb. 25.
ECSU officials evacuated their campus after receiving the bomb threat, issuing an alert telling students and employees to leave campus immediately and stay away from the area.
WSSU received a bomb threat on Feb. 16, but university officials determined that the threat wasn't credible enough to evacuate their campus buildings. However, local law enforcement officers searched all campus buildings.
"College campuses should be safe places to learn without fear of violence, and it is particularly disturbing that these threats are happening predominantly to our HBCUs," Cooper said. "We’re fortunate to be home to many distinguished HBCUs in North Carolina and will use every tool to protect the safety of students and faculty on these campuses."
Secretary Eddie Buffaloe of the N.C. Department of Public Safety said that his agency is taking these threats seriously.
"And (we) have zero tolerance for hate crimes that cause such fear and terror within our community," Buffaloe said. "I can assure you that our law enforcement agencies and homeland security personnel within the Department of Public Safety are working with our federal partners and will utilize the resources we have to assist in the investigations."
The chancellors, their universities' police departments, security teams and emergency management personnel were briefed by DPS law enforcement and homeland security officials, followed by an open discussion about these ongoing threats, the department of public safety said.
The bomb threats have been made in phone calls, emails, instant messages and anonymous online posts, the FBI said in a statement. FBI agents are conducting hundreds of interviews and gathering a variety of electronic evidence for analysis.
The FBI is investigating these cases as racially or ethnically motivated extremism and hate crimes, the FBI said. No explosive devices related to the threats have been found.
"We recognize the fear and disruption this has caused across the country, and we will continue our work to make sure people feel safe in their communities, schools, and places of worship," the FBI said.
Anyone with information regarding these bomb threats should report it to local law enforcement agencies or call the N.C. Information Sharing and Analysis Center at 888-624-7222. Its email address is ncisaac@ncsbi.gov.
336-727-7299