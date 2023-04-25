Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will meet with Forsyth Technical Community College on Thursday to talk about revisions to its memorandum of understanding weeks after a drag performer straddled a high school student during a Pride event on campus in March.

Superintendent Tricia McManus told the school board on Tuesday that after the meeting with Forsyth Tech officials, she will bring a revised agreement to the school board for its approval in May.

WS/FCS’s Early College and Middle College are based at Forsyth Tech, giving students access to its facilities.

Snippets of a video from the event surfaced on social media. It showed a drag performer briefly straddling a female student whose face was blocked out. Afterward, the student laughed and hugged the performer before walking away.

The school district apologized that students in its schools were exposed to an “inappropriate dance.”

“That performer’s dance was not something students of that age should have been able to access or witness,” the statement said.

High school freshmen are typically 14- or 15-years-old.

Before Tuesday’s school board meeting, about 15 people holding signs reading “Education not Exploitation” and “No Lap Dances” stood outside the Education Building on Bethania Station Road.

Board member Steve Wood said that he was glad that the school district is making changes to its agreement with Forsyth Tech.

"Some may have misconstrued our board silence as consent," Wood told a large crowd gathered at the meeting. "Please let us disabuse anyone here in this meeting or other locations that that is not the case."

Wood told the crowd that there is a criminal investigation into the incident. Dionne Jenkins, the school district’s General Counsel, confirmed the investigation and said that it is coming to a close.

Several people spoke to the board during the public comments section criticizing the board for failing to take bolder action.

“I want to know where is the outrage that this happened?" asked Rachel Dargis. "Why has nobody been outraged and passionate about this? We are. These are our kids.”

Cheryl Groves said that she “never imagined that I’d be fighting to protect my children from being victimized by exotic dancers.”

Another speaker, Dare Luck, asked the board to take a stronger stand.

“Satan is coming after our children,” she said. “There is no doubt about that.”

Rachel Rackley, a student at Reynolds High School, spoke to the board to ask for their support for a gun storage resolution that Students Demand Action presented at the board’s meeting in early April. The student group advocates against gun violence.

She made a point of saying that gun violence, not drag performers, is at the top of students’ concerns.

“I don’t know any students who are worried about getting shot by a drag queen,” Rackley said after the meeting.

The video of the Pride event was shared on Libs of TikTok, a social media channel that routinely reposts videos that are critical of drag performers and issues involving gender-identity and teachers promoting diversity. The video clip caught the attention of several right-wing media outlets including the national desk of Fox News, the National Review and the New York Post.

According to the school district’s statement, Middle College and Early College administrators knew of the event and a drag performance but were not aware that there would be an entertainer performing “in a manner that was not appropriate for underage students.”

Had it known, the school district said it would have limited access to the event and alerted parents that an adult performance was going to take place in a space that its students frequent.

For its part, Forsyth Tech said in a statement that they were not aware that the performance portion of the event would involve audience participation, “nor would we have allowed it to take place.

“Our shared campus and educational experience provides Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high school students access to all Forsyth Tech facilities and events, unless high school administrators decide access should be limited. They were aware of this event and knew it featured a drag performance, and, to our knowledge, they didn’t limit access.”

Forsyth Tech added that it is reviewing policies regarding student organizations’ use of campus.

In response to the dance, Forsyth County Republicans Rep. Jeff Zenger and Donnie Lambeth filed a bill that would make it illegal to perform in drag in public and anywhere minors are present.

If House Bill 673 is approved, a performer would be charged with a misdemeanor for the first performance and a felony for a second performance.

The legislators said last week the bill was spurred by the incident at Forsyth Tech.

Journal reporter Richard Craver contributed to this story.

PHOTOS: WS/FCS Board of Education meeting 04/25/2023