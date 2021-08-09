Revised student dress code would include more gender-neutral language, eliminating references to tube tops and spaghetti straps

At the request of a Mount Tabor High School student, the policy committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will consider revising its dress code at a work session on Tuesday.

According to the agenda for the work session, the dress code may be revised in such way to make the language more gender-neutral and less targeted at the clothing worn by females.

Some possible changes include:

*Rewriting an item that bans "provocative, revealing attire that exposes cleavage" to one that would read: "Necklines of all attire (i.e. dresses, shirts and other tops) should be no lower than the top of the underarm."

*Eliminating references to tube tops and spaghetti straps to say "all shirts and tops must have straps and sleeves."

The school district's attorney, Dionne Jenkins, will present the proposed changes to the dress code, a part of the student code of conduct. If the policy committee approves the revisions, the full school board will vote on it at its next meeting, Aug. 23.

