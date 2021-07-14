Revisions to legislation will fight against what lawmakers call 'indoctrination' in classrooms

The task force was set up to give parents a place to report alleged incidents of harassment or incidents of teachers trying to influence students' political views with their own.

The release of those complaints, Berger said, will provide evidence that students are being indoctrinated, an idea that got pushback from a few committee members.

Robinson stepped forward when Sen. Don Davis (D-Greene) asked about specific cases of indoctrination.

Robinson said he heard from a parent whose child was told by his teacher that he couldn't do a project on Robinson for Black History Month. The teacher gave the student another Black person to research.

"When we're talking about indoctrination in this bill, we're talking about students being compelled to go along with things that they blatantly don't believe in," Robinson said.

He laid out a scenario in which two young boys of different races drift apart because of what they learned in school.

"As the teacher continues to push a narrative, you slowly see your friend in a different light, not because of anything you did or they did, but because of something that was forced on you in a classroom," Robinson said.