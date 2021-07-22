Reynolds, East Forsyth get new principals; other leaders named

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has named new principals at two high schools.

Calvin Freeman is the new principal at Reynolds High School, replacing Leslie Alexander who is now the area superintendent for leadership development, a new position. Freeman was formerly a principal at Thomasville High School.

Benjamin "Rusty" Hall is the new principal at East Forsyth High School, replacing Rodney Bass, who is retiring in September. Hall had been an area superintendent since 2017.

Prior to that Hall served as the principal at Old Town Elementary for five years and Rural Hall Elementary for three years.

In addition, Lionel Kato is the new chief officer of learning supports, and Karen Roseboro is the new chief officer for choice and magnet schools. Kato and Roseboro had formerly served as area superintendents.

“All three of these leaders have and will continue to make incredible contributions to our school district in roles that will move us closer to meeting the goals set forth in our strategic plan," Superintendent Tricia McManus said.

Kato will oversee the revision of the district's code of conduct, which is expected to be introduced by the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Roseboro, a former principal at North Hills Elementary School, will oversee the research and design of improved and new magnet programs within the district. Roseboro will also lead efforts to educate families and the community around district choices and magnet programs.

