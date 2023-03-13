The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation has donated $200,000 to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for improvements to the R.J. Reynolds Auditorium on the campus of Reynolds High School, the foundation announced Monday.

The money is part of a fundraising effort by the Friends of Reynolds Auditorium, which was formed in 1989 for the purpose of preserving the nearly 100-year-old auditorium. The high school shares the space with the community.

The money will go toward improving the stage floor, house lights and carpet among other projects. The work is scheduled to take place in the summer.

The school board's building and grounds committee is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the list of recommended repairs. If the committee approves the repairs, it will be taken to the full school board for a vote, most likely on March 28.