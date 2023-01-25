Reynolds High School is 100. A new mural by Nick Bragg celebrates the school's history

Addison Truzy surveyed the new mural hanging in a second floor hallway at Reynolds High School and spotted a pair of boots among a myriad of images.

She’s captain of the school’s dance team known as the Dancing Boots.

Nevaeh Harris’s eyes landed on a depiction of the landing, a well-known spot on the Reynolds campus.

It’s where she picks up her lunch from the DoorDash delivery driver.

Journalism teacher Parker Hunt noticed a pine tree, a longtime school symbol, nestled among the images.

He’s the student-advisor to the school’s newspaper, Pine Whispers.

Arts magnet director Pamela Henderson-Kirkland paused at a painting of Matthew Gfeller, a football player for the Demons who died of a head injury he sustained during a game in 2008.

Henderson-Kirkland had just started at Reynolds, and his tragic death hung heavily over the school.

As students filed past the recently unveiled mural last week, Henderson-Kirkland pulled a few of them aside and asked for their reactions. The mural’s words and images resonated in different ways, a powerful testament to artist Nick Bragg’s ability to capture the essence of the school.

“The memories that people bring with them are based on their experiences,” Henderson-Kirkland said. “Students who were here in the ‘60s will have different reactions to different parts of the mural.”

A part of the school’s 100-year anniversary, Bragg’s 32-inch-by-8-foot mural is a sweeping look not just at the school’s history but the landmark moments that he believes shaped the world, from the discovery of ancient pottery in the Yadkin River to the COVID pandemic.

“It’s Reynolds in the context of our world,” said Bragg, whose murals hang at Innovation Quarter, UNC School of the Arts and Wake Forest Medical Center among other places.

“Silver Hill to Diversity” is Bragg’s 24th mural. Painted with oil on Russian spruce panels, the mural that Bragg donated is a visual feast of about 40 images, several of which will be familiar to many in the extended Reynolds community — the tunnel to the gymnasium, the Judy Voss Jones Arts Building, the greenhouse, the Reynolds High School sign on Hawthorne Road and the school’s main building.

The work also includes images that may not be recognizable to some. For instance, the image of a vase of flowers represents the flowers that are placed in the foyer of the auditorium before the opening of each new performance in honor Katharine Reynolds. The widow of tobacco magnate, Richard J. Reynolds, Katharine’s financial contributions and donation of land, then known as Silver Hill, made the school and auditorium possible.

A longtime resident of Winston-Salem, Bragg, 86, was already familiar with the high school, having spent a lot of time there while spearheading the campaign to renovate the auditorium in the early 2000s. Bragg, who held executive positions at the Reynolda House Museum of Art and Old Salem, also oversaw the auditorium’s renovation.

For the mural project, Bragg talked with alumni, faculty, including Henderson-Kirkland, and several students, inviting them to sit with him on his screened-in porch and share their stories of Reynolds.

A stickler for history and chronology, Bragg immerses himself in projects for months before dipping his brush in paint.

“I always want to know the backstory,” Bragg said last week, while sitting in a studio behind his house.

It was through those conversations with students that Bragg learned of the landing, a student-gathering spot for years.

“I appreciated the thoughtfulness in which he engaged in conversation,” Henderson-Kirkland said. “It wasn’t just something like, ‘Oh, happy birthday Reynolds.’ It was, ‘Let’s look at the challenges, the struggles.’ It was important for him to have as many conversations as possible with people.”

For years, Reynolds was a school for the city’s white children. Desegregated in 1957, it now has a diverse student body and is federally classified as a Title 1 school, meaning it qualifies for federal funds because at least 75% of its students are economically disadvantaged.

As a nod to the school’s diversity, Bragg painted a school bus — symbolic of the mandated busing that led to the school’s integration — and three linked arms representing Black, brown and white students.

To show that the school did not operate in a vacuum, Bragg added significant historic events from the last 100 years including images of the World Trade Towers; the splitting of the atom; and a doctor’s bag representing medical progress. Other images include the ancient pottery and a tobacco leaf, the product that funded the Reynolds’ vast wealth and fueled Winston-Salem’s growth.

“I love how many ideas are expressed in the mural,” said Truzy, a senior. “You’ve got the boots and the world events.”

Henderson-Kirkland is excited to use the painting as a teaching tool and a way to talk to students about the stories behind the individual images. For example, one student she pulled aside was not familiar with the story of Gfeller, whose death has led to more research on the impact of head injuries in youth sports. Another was unclear what it meant for Reynolds to be a diverse school.

“This is my contribution, my gift to the school and community,” Bragg said.