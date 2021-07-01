Reynolds stadium wrangling will continue after failed proposals to pledge millions. Students, community, Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board at odds.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education voted down two separate plans to commit money for a football stadium at Reynolds High School near Hanes Park.
The first motion, made during a special called meeting Thursday, proposed that the school district commit $2 million from its savings toward the Reynolds project and $1 million to on-campus improvements to the athletic facilities at Parkland High School. It failed by a 3-5 vote.
Those in favor of committing that money were Dana Caudill Jones, Leah Crowley and Deanna Kaplan. Board members Elisabeth Motsinger, Alex Bohannon, Malishai Woodbury, Marilyn Parker and Alex Bohannon voted against the motion. Board member Lida Calvert-Hayes was on a long-planned family vacation and was not present.
A few minutes later, Jones put forth a motion that asked the board to pledge $1 million toward the Reynolds stadium. She did not specify where that money would come from but framed it more as a general commitment to show private fundraisers that the board will be a partner in helping finance the stadium.
Home Field Advantage, a nonprofit organization that is raising money for a football stadium at Reynolds, has deposited about $1 million in the bank toward a stadium, with pledges for more money.
A proposed football stadium near the park would cost about $6.5 million. The school board has indicated that it would like to help pay for the stadium, as it has for other schools.
If the district is committed to a public-private partnership to raise money for a stadium, the “public” side of the arrangement needs to pledge money, Jones said.
“We’ve never raised our hand and pledged any dollars toward it,” she said.
A tie on that vote resulted in a failed motion. Parker joined Jones, Crowley and Kaplan in favor of the proposal.
The board did vote 6-2 to direct Superintendent Tricia McManus to meet with her staff on how to improve athletic facilities at three schools that lack stadiums — Reynolds, Parkland and Winston-Salem Prep — as well as to estimate the cost of those projects and to identify how to pay for them.
A report would then be presented to the school board's building and grounds committee in August.
Reynolds and Parkland share a football stadium at Deaton-Thompson Stadium off Clemmonsville Road. W-S Prep plays at Atkins High School.
At the meeting on Thursday, several Reynolds athletes shared stories about the hardships of practicing and playing their sports at fields spread across the county.
A football stadium would conceivably be used by the football team, boys and girls soccer teams, boys and girls lacrosse teams and field hockey. Many of those teams currently play “home” games on fields around the area as they become available. Athletics Director Brad Fisher said he had two teams play their homes games at fields in Davie County.
As a member of the lacrosse team, Cheyenne Holdren, a rising junior at Reynolds, told the board that her practices are 15 minutes away. She has to hitch rides with other teammates to get to practice.
“As someone who doesn’t drive yet, I have to pay people gas money to play a sport and to me, that doesn’t seem fair at all,” Holdren said.
Simon Fagade, a rising senior who plays football and runs track, said he was unable to play lacrosse as a freshman because he could not get rides to games or practices.
“I love Reynolds. I love my teammates, and I want to see this get better for the next generation,” he said.
Some community members said a new football stadium should not be a top priority at a time when some elementary schools do not have proper playground equipment.
"This money could be spent on helping kids learn to read," said Woody Clinard. "That's a fundamental issue at hand. Please don't spend our tax money for this stadium.”
Loretta Kelly Wilson, a resident of the West End neighborhood, which surrounds Hanes Park and Reynolds High School, said she is worried about an increase in traffic that a stadium might bring.
“This is going to create tremendous congestion, and I think, inevitably some accidents,” she said.
One issue for some board members was taking $3 million from savings to pay for the projects at Reynolds and Parkland.
The district has been slowly building its fund balance over the last few years to its current level of $6.9 million.
The board is likely to commit $1 million of that toward a comprehensive review of its facilities, and it may need to spend up to $4.5 million of savings to replace an outdated computer software program.
Though the district is likely to see another $2 million in savings within the next few months, some board members were wary of counting on money that is not yet in hand.
In response to a question from board member Andrea Bramer, Chief Financial Officer Andrea Gillus said taking $3 million in savings for the Reynolds and Parkland projects would deplete the district’s fund balance.
“When I first arrived, it was around $2 million, and I’m trying to get that back up, but it’s the will of the board to do what you want to do with fund balance,” she said.
Since the special called meeting was scheduled earlier this week, McManus said she and other district leaders have scrambled to find savings that could help pay for athletics improvements at Reynolds, Parkland and W-S Prep.
“We have not done a deep dive into every possible bucket because of the timing quite honestly,” she said. “I believe we can do the projects, and I will also say that the thing about the project with the stadium is that it’s actually a business proposition because the district is not covering the whole expense. To build a stadium for $2 million, I’m not sure we would ever have that opportunity. Districts don’t get that opportunity. Yes, we will continue find those dollars. We want to commit to these three schools.”
One potential bit of good news for Reynolds athletes is that the district would like to level off an area of land that a construction crew is using as it builds the new Wiley gym, scheduled to be finished in December.
That piece of property could be used as a playing field for a few Reynolds teams, according to Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent of operations for the school district.
