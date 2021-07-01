Reynolds stadium wrangling will continue after failed proposals to pledge millions. Students, community, Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board at odds.

One issue for some board members was taking $3 million from savings to pay for the projects at Reynolds and Parkland.

The district has been slowly building its fund balance over the last few years to its current level of $6.9 million.

The board is likely to commit $1 million of that toward a comprehensive review of its facilities, and it may need to spend up to $4.5 million of savings to replace an outdated computer software program.

Though the district is likely to see another $2 million in savings within the next few months, some board members were wary of counting on money that is not yet in hand.

In response to a question from board member Andrea Bramer, Chief Financial Officer Andrea Gillus said taking $3 million in savings for the Reynolds and Parkland projects would deplete the district’s fund balance.

“When I first arrived, it was around $2 million, and I’m trying to get that back up, but it’s the will of the board to do what you want to do with fund balance,” she said.

Since the special called meeting was scheduled earlier this week, McManus said she and other district leaders have scrambled to find savings that could help pay for athletics improvements at Reynolds, Parkland and W-S Prep.