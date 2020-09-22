Salary increases for teachers and other employees OK'd by Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board

"We've been talking about classified (employees') pay for 10 years," Daniel said. "In Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, priorities is something we talk about a lot, but we do nothing about."

School officials have established a timeline to further increase the salaries of classified employees, Gillus said. A compensation committee will be established and will review new salary options in December, Gillus said.

In February 2021, the committee will propose new salary schedules for classified employees to the school board, Gillus said. In March 2021, school officials will analyze those employees' current salaries and compare those amounts to the proposed new salary schedules for groups of classified employees.

The committee's work in March will coincide with the school board's considering a proposed budget for the 2021-22 budget, Superintendent Angela Hairston told the school board.

"We look forward to that," Hairston said.

Parker said that school officials must find a way to fairly pay all their employees, including classified employees. Burke asked her colleagues about whether they could consider a new salary plan for classified employees that would give them raises this year rather than next year.