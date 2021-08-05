Salem Academy and College hires a director of athletics

Salem Academy and College announced Thursday that Jacquelyn Jeanne Antoine has been hired as its director of athletics after a national search of candidates.

Antoine joins the Salem College staff after serving as the assistant director of athletics and senior women’s administrator at the State University of New York at Oswego since 2018, the college said in a news release.

"I am thrilled to become a part of the Salem Academy and College family and excited to connect with students, staff and faculty as we all embrace the new health leadership direction of the institution," Antoine said.

Antoine is the right person to oversee the institution's athletic programs, President Summer McGee said.

Antoine began her collegiate athletic career at Ithaca College, where she served as the facility, event setup and team travel specialist from January 2016 to June 2018.

In 2011, Antoine received a bachelor's degree in environmental studies from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass. In 2020, she received her master's degree in physical education from Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

