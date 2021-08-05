 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salem Academy and College hires a director of athletics
0 Comments

Salem Academy and College hires a director of athletics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jacquelyn Antoine

Jacquelyn Jeanne “JJ” Antoine has been named as the Director of Athletics for Salem Academy and College. 080621-wsj-nws-antoine.

 provided by

Salem Academy and College announced Thursday that Jacquelyn Jeanne Antoine has been hired as its director of athletics after a national search of candidates.

Antoine joins the Salem College staff after serving as the assistant director of athletics and senior women’s administrator at the State University of New York at Oswego since 2018, the college said in a news release.

"I am thrilled to become a part of the Salem Academy and College family and excited to connect with students, staff and faculty as we all embrace the new health leadership direction of the institution," Antoine said.

Antoine is the right person to oversee the institution's athletic programs, President Summer McGee said.

Antoine began her collegiate athletic career at Ithaca College, where she served as the facility, event setup and team travel specialist from January 2016 to June 2018.

In 2011, Antoine received a bachelor's degree in environmental studies from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass. In 2020, she received her master's degree in physical education from Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona
Education

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona

An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News