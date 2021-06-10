Salem Academy and College names a new president

The founding dean of the health sciences school at a Connecticut university will be the next president of Salem Academy and College.
Salem announced Thursday that Summer Johnson McGee will be the institution's 21st president. She'll start July 1.
“Our search committee spent a great deal of time and energy finding the right leader with the right qualities and experience as well as a strong passion for educating women," McDara Folan, chairman of Salem's Board of Trustees, said in a statement. "We are confident Dr. McGee is the perfect fit for the Academy and College.”
McGee has been at the University of New Haven since 2013, first as director of the university's master's program in healthcare administration and later as the founding chair of the department of health sciences.
In 2018, McGee was appointed the founding dean of New Haven's School of Health Sciences, which has more than a dozen undergraduate, graduate and dual-degree programs in areas such as dental hygiene, health sciences, public health, healthcare administration and occupational therapy.
McGee previously worked at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, Albany Medical College in New York and The American Journal of Bioethics, where she was an executive editor and, later, co-editor-in-chief. She holds a doctorate in health policy and management from The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
McGee arrives on the eve of a major transition at Salem College. The college announced in February that it would refocus its curriculum and mission to prepare its graduates to take leadership roles in health-related fields.
She's also coming from a larger university that, like Salem, is private. The University of New Haven had about 6,800 undergraduate and graduate students as of fall 2019. Salem, a private women's college and high school for girls, had about 940 students last fall.
McGee succeeds Sandra Doran, who led Salem from 2018 to 2020 before leaving Winston-Salem last June to become president of Bay Path University in Massachusetts.
Susan Henking has served as Salem's interim president since Doran's departure. Henking, the former president of the former Shimer College in Illinois, had been the interim vice president for academic and student affairs and dean of Salem College before she became the interim leader of Salem Academy and College.
