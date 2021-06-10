Salem Academy and College names a new president

The founding dean of the health sciences school at a Connecticut university will be the next president of Salem Academy and College.

Salem announced Thursday that Summer Johnson McGee will be the institution's 21st president. She'll start July 1.

“Our search committee spent a great deal of time and energy finding the right leader with the right qualities and experience as well as a strong passion for educating women," McDara Folan, chairman of Salem's Board of Trustees, said in a statement. "We are confident Dr. McGee is the perfect fit for the Academy and College.”

McGee has been at the University of New Haven since 2013, first as director of the university's master's program in healthcare administration and later as the founding chair of the department of health sciences.

In 2018, McGee was appointed the founding dean of New Haven's School of Health Sciences, which has more than a dozen undergraduate, graduate and dual-degree programs in areas such as dental hygiene, health sciences, public health, healthcare administration and occupational therapy.