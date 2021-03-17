Salem Academy and College seniors will graduate in person in May

Salem Academy and College said it will have separate in-person graduation ceremonies in May for its classes of 2021.

The institution said Wednesday that Salem College's commencement will be held at 10 a.m. May 8 at Truist Stadium, the baseball park in downtown Winston-Salem.

Salem Academy's graduation will take place at 10 a.m. May 29 in May Dell, the outdoor on-campus amphitheater where the high school ceremony is traditionally held.

Guests will be limited at both events because of social distancing protocols and statewide restrictions on gathering sizes. At the College commencement, each graduate can invite eight guests. Academy seniors will be able to bring up to three people.

The school said it plans to livestream the college commencement. The high school ceremony will be recorded and a video put on the Salem Academy website after the event.

The twin ceremonies will bring many students back to campus for the first time in more than a year. Salem College classes have been virtual since last March. Salem Academy students who live in and around Winston-Salem have taken in-person classes since January, but high school students from outside the area are learning online.

Both graduation celebrations were held online last May.