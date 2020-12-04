Salem Academy and College will use nearly $1.5 million in new grants for scholarships and tech upgrades

Salem Academy and College will use nearly $1.5 million in new grants to improve campus technology, provide more student scholarships and do several other campus projects.
The grants, announced Thursday, represent significant donations to the private women's college and high school located in Winston-Salem.
The donations "meet the needs of our teaching and learning community,” Salem's Interim President Susan Henking said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for these organizations’ support for and confidence in the bright future for Salem Academy and College."
Most of the new grant monies will go toward a campus technology improvement project named for the school's most recent president.
The school created the Sandra J. Doran Changing World Initiative to prepare students for a rapidly changing digital world. That means better campus technology: building a faster Wi-Fi network that covers more of the campus, replacing old computer network equipment and aging cables that connect Salem's buildings and upgrading technology in classrooms, auditoriums and other spaces at the school.
Salem said it received three donations for this project: $500,000 from an anonymous donor, $400,000 from The Cannon Foundation of Concord and $25,000 from the Twin City Development Foundation, a Winston-Salem nonprofit formerly known as the DataMax Foundation.
The other donations to Salem are:
• $500,000 from The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation of Greensboro. That money will set up a new endowment to provide scholarships for Salem Academy students.
• $20,000 from the Truth Initiative, an anti-tobacco public health organization. The school will put that money toward a previously announced plan to make the Salem campus tobacco- and vape-free.
• $2,500 from the Clemmons Community Foundation. That money will go toward the COVID-19 relief efforts of the college's adult education center.
