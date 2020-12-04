Salem Academy and College will use nearly $1.5 million in new grants for scholarships and tech upgrades

Salem Academy and College will use nearly $1.5 million in new grants to improve campus technology, provide more student scholarships and do several other campus projects.

The grants, announced Thursday, represent significant donations to the private women's college and high school located in Winston-Salem.

The donations "meet the needs of our teaching and learning community,” Salem's Interim President Susan Henking said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for these organizations’ support for and confidence in the bright future for Salem Academy and College."

Most of the new grant monies will go toward a campus technology improvement project named for the school's most recent president.

The school created the Sandra J. Doran Changing World Initiative to prepare students for a rapidly changing digital world. That means better campus technology: building a faster Wi-Fi network that covers more of the campus, replacing old computer network equipment and aging cables that connect Salem's buildings and upgrading technology in classrooms, auditoriums and other spaces at the school.