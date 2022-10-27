 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem and Campbell start joint program that allows students to get bachelor's degree, law degree in six years.

Salem College and Campbell University School of Law have partnered to create an accelerated dual-degree option for students seeking to earn bachelor’s and law degrees.

Under the program, Salem College students can earn an undergraduate degree and a law from Campbell Law in six years rather than seven. Students enrolled in the program will spend three years at Salem College, completing general education requirements and the coursework for their major. In their fourth year, students will begin at Campbell Law, and the credits earned during that year will complete their undergraduate degree while counting toward their law degree.

"As we prepare students to make a bold impact locally, nationally and globally in health leadership, this new program will provide an accelerated pathway for students at Salem to pursue their professional goals," said Summer McGee, the president of Salem Academy and College.

This program is available to students of select majors at Salem College. 

"This is a unique pathway for the top Salem College students to focus on law school early in their collegiate careers,” said Campbell Law Dean J. Rich Leonard.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

