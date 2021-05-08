Salem College graduates get their diplomas in person after more than a year of remote learning

Jones, a family physician and epidemiologist, said she is heartened to know that many U.S. residents realize that racism exists throughout the country. People who saw last year's Black Lives Matter protests are acknowledging that there is "racism, structural racism and systemic racism," Jones said.

"This is heartening because we have to name a problem before we start addressing a problem," said Jones, a former medical officer at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jones also urged the graduates to be courageous and courteous, and help build their communities.

"The world is waiting for you," Jones said. "The world needs you. So go out into this world with confidence (and) joy... Know that you matter."

During the commencement, McDara Folan III, the chairman of the college's board of trustees, said that the Salem students received a high quality education amid the pandemic.

"We know that Salem has prepared you to run the bases," Folan said.

Meg Sigler, the president of Salem's student government association, told the graduates they will always remember the loss of their senior year on campus because of the pandemic.