Salem College pivots to preparing women to lead in health fields

Salem College will transform its undergraduate program to focus on preparing women for careers in health fields.

This dramatic shift, announced Wednesday, will start this fall with new majors, new extracurricular programs and new seminars that will be part of the core undergraduate experience. The college said it plans to add new programs in later years.

The college said its decision is driven by a growing interest among students in health careers, continued job growth in health-related fields and a desire to put more women in leadership roles in health and health care industries.

"As an institution that has prepared women to lead and engage in the challenges of their time for 250 years, Salem is eager to once again be at the forefront of driving transformational change for the world," Susan Henking, interim president of Salem Academy and College, said in a statement.

Salem plans to roll out three new majors this fall: health sciences, health humanities, and health advocacy and humanitarian systems. The college also plans to introduce some changes to its core liberal arts curriculum and expand internship offerings in leadership and health areas.