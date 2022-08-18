Salem College receives a $3.6 million donation from the estate of Salem alumna who died in May

Salem College has received a $3.6 million donation from the estate of Gretchen Wampler Welch, a 1966 Salem graduate who died in May, the college said this week.

The college intends to use the money for investments, including student scholarship and campus improvements, the school said.

"Gretchen left a generous legacy for Salem College that will help us transform so many areas during this pivotal time,” Salem Academy and College President Summer J. McGee said. "As we move forward with our health leadership focus and update the facilities that are used every day by students, we are enormously grateful for Gretchen's foresight and generosity, which will help Salem in so many ways."

Welch, who was born in 1944, lived in Harrisonburg, Va., the college said. Welch died on May 30 at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community in that town, where she had been a resident since August 2012.

Welch received a bachelor's degree in music from Salem College and later directed the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society from 1987 to 1997 and again from 1999 to 2000, the college said. In addition, she served as the director of the choir for First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, the director of the choir and handbell choir at Emmanuel Episcopal Church and was a founding member and director of the Daughters of Song.

While a student at Salem College, Welch served as orientation chairwoman, a member of the May Day Committee and a member of YWCA Cabinet, the college said. Welch was a member of Salem College Pierrettes and a member of Order of the Scorpion.

As a Salem College alumna, Welch was a reunion giving chairwoman for her class, and she served on Salem's Friends of the School of Music Board and served as a host at Salem alumnae events in Harrisonburg, the college said.

In 2005, Welch made a previous donation to Salem College to establish the Gretchen Wampler Welch Music Scholarship, the college said. The scholarship supports need and/or merit-based music scholarships at the school.