Salem College to get $5 million, largest gift in school history

As part of this transformation, Salem will add three new health-oriented academic majors and a new minor in the upcoming fall semester. It plans to introduce related new programs in later years to create what it considers a unique educational experience among American colleges and universities.

The college said this new focus will prepare all Salem graduates to work in a number of health-related fields, including health care, medicine, law, business, government, non-profits and advocacy.

Salem didn't identify the donor but did say she isn't an alumna of the college.

The college also said the donor made this gift to honor Lucy Rose, a 1976 Salem graduate who was one of the driving forces behind the college's new focus. Rose, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration executive, is vice chairwoman of the Board of Trustees at Salem Academy and College and leads the college's health leadership transformation task force.

Rose said she is "humbled and profoundly grateful" by the donation.

“I enthusiastically share her recognition of the enormous impact Salem will have on future generations of women health leaders locally, nationally, and around the world," Rose said in a statement.

