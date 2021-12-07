Sam Gladding, Wake Forest professor who counseled relatives of 9/11 victims, dies at 76

"This has also strengthened my faith in regards to the goodness of people and the kindness of people and the generosity of individuals," Gladding said.

In April 2007, Gladding also counseled the faculty members and students at Virginia Tech after a shooting there left 32 people dead.

Nathaniel Ivers, the chairman of Wake Forest’s department of counseling, said he will remember Gladding for his kindness and humility.

"Sam Gladding was one of the most prolific writers and one of the most productive scholars that I've ever met," Ivers said. "He was also humble about his accomplishments.

"In his interactions, he always made people feel important," Ivers said.

A native of Atlanta, Gladding grew up in Decatur, Ga., according to his biography.

Gladding received a bachelor's degree in history at WFU in 1967, and master’s degrees in religion at Yale University in 1970 and a master's degree in counselor education at Wake Forest in 1971, according to his faculty website. Gladding received a doctorate in family relations at UNC Greensboro in 1977.