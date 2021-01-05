 Skip to main content
School board accepting applications for vacant seat
People interested in applying for the vacant seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education have until Jan. 15 to do so.

The school district has posted an application form that includes a variety of questions for prospective candidates. Questions cover such topics as diversity and reopening schools. School board members will review the applicants and likely interview top candidates before choosing a replacement for Barbara Burke, who left the school board in early December to begin her term on the Winston-Salem City Council.

Her vacancy leaves eight people on the board, four Democrats and four Republicans. The new member must be a Democrat and must live in Burke's district, which is District 1. It covers much of the city's urban core. 

The school board voted in December to have people apply for the seat rather than choosing someone and skipping the application process. Board members said the application process is more transparent. 

There is no timeline for picking a new board member. 

To apply for the job, visit the school district's website www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us.

