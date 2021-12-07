School board approves $1.4 million to spend on school violence initiative

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved on Tuesday spending $1.4 million in federal COVID relief money to start a pilot program that puts 20 mentors in four schools that have had issues with student behavior.
A crowd of about 100 people erupted in cheers when the motion passed, reflecting the passion on display at the meeting from community members who spoke, including a student from Parkland High School who broke down in tears talking about the fear and isolation she feels at school.
This school year has been marked by violence and other issues with student behavior, at times a byproduct of COVID-19 and its disruption of education. On Sept. 1, William Miller Jr., 15, was fatally shot at Mount Tabor High School by another student. Six guns were confiscated in the first two months of the school year, and fights have broken out, including one last Friday at Reynolds High School.
The new program recommended by Superintendent Tricia McManus will put community members in schools to work with students as mentors. The mentors won't be confined to the school. They will work in the community and with families to keep violence from spilling into schools.
Action 4 Equity, a nonprofit organization focused on equity in the school system, will oversee the program and contract with two grassroots community groups that focus on at-risk youth, Enough is Enough and New Life/Nuevo Vida. Enough is Enough will work in Paisley Middle School and Reynolds High School. The group's co-founder, Artemus Peterson, grew up in the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood and is well-known there for his work with troubled young people.
New Life/Nuevo Vida will work in Philo-Hill Middle School and Parkland High School. Its founder, David Villada, works mostly with Hispanic youth and has deep connections in the city's southside.
Teachers from Paisley and Philo-Hill told the school board that mentors are desperately needed. They told of breaking up fights and dealing with constant disruptions in schools that have some of the worst staffing issues.
"Right now at Paisley, the students are not well and neither are the teachers. We need help," said Bailey Allman, a teacher at Paisley. "We physically do not have the means to address the needs of all our students who are struggling."
Sam Ball, a teacher at Philo-Hill, said educators at the school know that their students need help but are often not sure how to help them.
"We need community support desperately," he said.
The community that Ball said he and other teachers need showed up in force on Tuesday, telling the board members that they want to be in schools working with kids so that teachers can return their focus to teaching.
"Give us a chance to show you it will work," said Shantae Graham.
She mentioned the phrase, "It takes a village," which refers to a community's willingness to raise children. "You guys are part of that village," she told the board.
In her recommendation, McManus said the program has the chance to be a "game-changer" in the district's efforts to reduce violence.
Mentors will be in schools, but they will also be available to work with children outside of schools, on Saturdays and over the summer. It won't be a mentor program where a volunteer spends 30 minutes with a child and goes home, she said.
The program will start later this month and run for 10 months. Each school will identify 50 students who are exposed to violence or gang activity. A team of five mentors will be at each school. The mentors will receive training on such things as conflict resolution and anger management and be paid for their work. The exact amount each mentor will be paid was not available.
"Our mentors will be paired with some of our students who are dealing with some of the biggest challenges," McManus said.
Board member Dana Caudill Jones said she had questions about the program before the meeting but was swayed by the community members who said they know how to solve problems in their community.
"We're elected to say, 'Where's the money going?' but also to trust the folks who are saying 'We've got the answers and we can fix this.' And so, you know, I trust them," she said.
Board member Alex Bohannon called the program a good use of funds. The school district has $215 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars that it can spend in areas impacted by the pandemic. That includes student behavior.
"This just seems to be the quintessential disrupter of the school-to-prison pipeline," he said.
Lisa O'Donnell: My most memorable stories from 2021
I picked five stories that reflected the triumph and tragedy of 2021. I was lucky to work with extraordinary photojournalists whose work gave the stories added depth.
How "Mashed Potato Time" played a role in reuniting James Spates and Vivian White.
Touched by the tragedy of her daughter's death, a local woman starts a mobile syringe exchange program.
The community moved on after the death of Jumil Robertson. His family has not.
In the face of rising gun violence, community groups made a pitch for more funding.
Parents spent several excruciating hours waiting to be reunited with their children after a school shooting.
336-727-7420