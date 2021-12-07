School board approves $1.4 million to spend on school violence initiative

In her recommendation, McManus said the program has the chance to be a "game-changer" in the district's efforts to reduce violence.

Mentors will be in schools, but they will also be available to work with children outside of schools, on Saturdays and over the summer. It won't be a mentor program where a volunteer spends 30 minutes with a child and goes home, she said.

The program will start later this month and run for 10 months. Each school will identify 50 students who are exposed to violence or gang activity. A team of five mentors will be at each school. The mentors will receive training on such things as conflict resolution and anger management and be paid for their work. The exact amount each mentor will be paid was not available.

"Our mentors will be paired with some of our students who are dealing with some of the biggest challenges," McManus said.

Board member Dana Caudill Jones said she had questions about the program before the meeting but was swayed by the community members who said they know how to solve problems in their community.