School board approves $3,000 in bonuses for district employees

To encourage them to stay in their jobs and recognize their work during a challenging time in public education, employees with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will receive another $3,000 in bonuses this school year.

At its meeting Tuesday, the school board voted to approve bonuses of $1,500 in February and another $1,500 in April using federal COVID relief dollars.

The school board has now approved $5,400 in bonuses for certified employees and $5,000 for classified employees. In addition, the state mandated bonuses of $2,800 for certified employees and $1,500 for classified staff. However, the state did not provide full funding for all of the bonuses, leaving the school board to cover $1.6 million from its federal COVID money.

Bonuses are taxed and are not recurring.

This round of bonuses had been in the works before the school district discovered a $16 million miscalculation that forced them to scrap a generous pay raise for teachers.

Instead of an average annual supplement of $3,800 for certified employees that the district hoped to give at the start of the year, the average annual salary supplement is $1,800.