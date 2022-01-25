School board approves $3,000 in bonuses for district employees

To encourage them to stay in their jobs and recognize their work during a challenging time in public education, employees with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will receive another $3,000 in bonuses this school year.
At its meeting Tuesday, the school board voted to approve bonuses of $1,500 in February and another $1,500 in April using federal COVID relief dollars.
The school board has now approved $5,400 in bonuses for certified employees and $5,000 for classified employees. In addition, the state mandated bonuses of $2,800 for certified employees and $1,500 for classified staff. However, the state did not provide full funding for all of the bonuses, leaving the school board to cover $1.6 million from its federal COVID money.
Bonuses are taxed and are not recurring.
This round of bonuses had been in the works before the school district discovered a $16 million miscalculation that forced them to scrap a generous pay raise for teachers.
Instead of an average annual supplement of $3,800 for certified employees that the district hoped to give at the start of the year, the average annual salary supplement is $1,800.
Leslie Alexander, the interim chief human resources officer, called the new round of bonuses a "show of appreciation" for the district's employees.
The school district has $215 million in federal COVID relief money that can be used to address areas impacted by the pandemic. Along with such things as picnic tables for outdoor eating, touch-less water fountains and summer programs, the school district is using some of its COVID money to give retention bonuses to its employees.
Like other school districts across the country, the local district has staffing shortages across the board. The school district currently has 409 openings, according to its job board.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction has already approved the latest round of bonuses, Superintendent Tricia McManus told the school board.
All told, the bonuses will cost $22 million.
